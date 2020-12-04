More Sports More Sports Ski events canceled at 2022 Beijing Olympic venues The International Ski Federation said it will look for a replacement host, and added that all competition venues for the Games should be completed in the next few weeks. PTI 04 December, 2020 18:26 IST The canceled events also include the freestyle skiing world championships, and World Cup races in skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined. - GETTY IMAGES PTI 04 December, 2020 18:26 IST The International Ski Federation canceled several events in China on Friday that were supposed to test the venues for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, including next year's snowboarding world championships.FIS cited travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, including a current mandatory 14-day quarantine for all international visitors in China."The travel situation is likely to remain complex for the coming months," FIS said.READ | Athletes Village must be safest place in Tokyo, says IOC official The canceled events also include the freestyle skiing world championships, and World Cup races in skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined.FIS said it will look for replacement host, and added that all competition venues for the Olympics should be completed in the next few weeks.Olympic venues could still be opened to international athletes to visit for training after this season, while Chinese national events will be staged to test courses. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.