Maeder honoured as Skjelmose wins Tour of Switzerland

Published : Jun 18, 2023 22:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Denmark’s Mattias Skjelmose holds the trophy as he celebrates on the podium after winning the Tour de Suisse | Photo Credit: AP/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Denmark’s Mattias Skjelmose won the Tour of Switzerland on Sunday, two days after the event was plunged into mourning following the tragic death of Swiss rider Gino Maeder.

Skjelmose of Trek-Segafredo embarked on the final day of individual time-trial kitted out in the leader’s yellow jersey and although he was beaten on the day by 20-year-old Juan Ayuso did enough to take the overall title.

Team Bahrain Victorious rider Maeder, 26, crashed into a ravine in the downhill finale of Thursday’s fifth stage and was found motionless.

He was resuscitated and airlifted to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

The 22-year-old Skelmose who took the overall lead on Tuesday dedicated the race win to ‘Gino’ and shed a tear talking of him.

“Gino is dead, and I think everything combined just made me very emotional. It just needed to come out after the finish line,” said the visibly moved Dane.

“Gino’s family wanted the race to continue so we did the right thing continuing,” he said.

Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates came second overall thanks to his triumph on the same fifth stage where Maeder fell.

Ayuso gave a heartfelt ovation to the fallen rider after the race had ended.

“We’re all thinking of Gino, we don’t feel like celebrating. We gave our best in Gino’s memory and I personally wanted to win the tour for him,” Ayuso said.

Following Maeder’s death the sixth and seventh stages were effectively neutralised.

Maeder’s team however pulled out and were joined by Swiss outfit Tudor and Belgian rivals Intermarche with around 36 riders deciding against racing on.