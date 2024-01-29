MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sonam Maskar bags silver medal in the 10m air rifle event on ISSF World Cup debut

Competing in her maiden World Cup, Sonam shot 252.1 in the eight-woman final, finishing 0.9 behind Germany’s Anna Janssen. Poland’s Aneta Stankiewicz took home the bronze.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 11:52 IST , Cairo - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Representative Photo: Air rifle shooting
Representative Photo: Air rifle shooting | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Representative Photo: Air rifle shooting | Photo Credit: AFP

Debutant Sonam Maskar bagged a silver medal for India in the women’s 10m air rifle event of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup here.

Competing in her maiden World Cup, Sonam shot 252.1 in the eight-woman final, finishing 0.9 behind Germany’s Anna Janssen at the Egypt International Olympic City Shooting range late on Sunday. Poland’s Aneta Stankiewicz took home the bronze.

Earlier, Divyansh Singh Panwar had struck gold in the men’s event with a world record score in the final.

India is now firmly on the top of the season-opening World Cup stage with two gold and three silver medals in its kitty after three days of competition.

Two Indians, Sonam and Nancy had made the final after shooting scores of 632.7 and 633.1 to finish the 60-shot qualification round in fifth and fourth spots respectively.

Sonam, however, was strongest off the blocks in the 24-shot final, her 53.0 in the first five-shot series giving her the early lead.

It was quite an unprecedented final, with the scores huddled so close to each other that at the end of 10 shots, the difference between the leader Sonam and Nancy, who was placed eighth at that stage, was just 0.8.

ALSO READ | Rohan Bopanna’s road to doubles Grand Slam glory: 19 different partners, 61 attempts, one aim

Anna took over the lead from Sonam after the 14th shot as, despite a 10.9 again from Sonam on the 13th, Anna’s consistent high 10s bore fruit.

At one stage it did look that it would be a double podium for India, but Poland’s Stankiewicz pipped Nancy for bronze, while Sonam could not catch up with the experienced Janssen.

Related stories

Related Topics

10m air pistol /

10m Air Rifle /

ISSF /

ISSF World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sonam Maskar bags silver medal in the 10m air rifle event on ISSF World Cup debut
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 4 Day 4 Updates: Uttarakhand vs Mumbai match evenly-poised; Karnataka registers win vs Tripura; Vidarbha beats Jharkhand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rashford absence an ‘internal matter’, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  4. NBA roundup: Lowly Detroit Pistons stuns West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder as Hawks edges past Raptors
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Venkatesh Iyer gearing up for newer challenges after maiden First-Class hundred
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Sonam Maskar bags silver medal in the 10m air rifle event on ISSF World Cup debut
    PTI
  2. Nelly Korda rallies to win hometown event for 9th LPGA Tour title, beating Lydia Ko in playoff
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap, January 28
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 27: Odisha boys, Haryana girls bag Khelo India youth hockey titles
    Team Sportstar
  5. Watch: How is Paris preparing for the 2024 Summer Olympics?
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sonam Maskar bags silver medal in the 10m air rifle event on ISSF World Cup debut
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 4 Day 4 Updates: Uttarakhand vs Mumbai match evenly-poised; Karnataka registers win vs Tripura; Vidarbha beats Jharkhand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rashford absence an ‘internal matter’, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  4. NBA roundup: Lowly Detroit Pistons stuns West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder as Hawks edges past Raptors
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Venkatesh Iyer gearing up for newer challenges after maiden First-Class hundred
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment