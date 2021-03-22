More Sports More Sports Sonam defeats Sakshi to qualify for the Asian Olympic qualifying event and the Asian championships Sonam Malik defeated the Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik 8-6 in the trials for the women's 62kg weight category held in Lucknow. Y.B.Sarangi KOLKATA 22 March, 2021 19:27 IST Sonam had also defeated Sakshi on January 30 in Agra to clinch the national title. (Representative Image). - Getty Images Y.B.Sarangi KOLKATA 22 March, 2021 19:27 IST Promising wrestler and National champion Sonam Malik upset Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik again to book a berth in the Asian Olympic qualifying event and the Asian Championships to be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in mid-April.Sonam defeated Sakshi 8-6 in the trials for the women's 62kg weight category held in Lucknow on Monday. Sonam had beaten Sakshi in the final to win the National title in Agra on January 30. READ | Gold for Indian men's skeet team, women settle for silverTrials were held for women in five Olympic weight categories. Selection for the remaining four categories will be held on March 27.Vinesh Phogat (53kg) has already earned an Olympic quota place.The winners: 50kg: Seema, 57kg: Anshu Malik, 62kg: Sonam Malik, 68kg: Nisha, 76kg: Pooja Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.