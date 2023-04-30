Song Yadong KOs Ricky Simon at UFC Fight Night

More Sports

China’s Song Yadong used a barrage of punches to stop American bantamweight Ricky Simon by TKO in the fifth round on Saturday to earn a main-event victory at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas 30 April, 2023 10:41 IST
Song ended Simon’s five-match winning streak.

After using a left hook to buckle Simon’s knees and send him to the mat, Song pounced on his opponent, delivering blow after blow. Simon attempted to get up, but a right hook to the jaw sealed his fate at 1:10 of the final round. Song, 25, picked up his fourth victory across his last five UFC fights.

Song landed a total of 110 strikes, 105 of which were significant. Simon finished with just 64 strikes, including 60 significant.

Song ended Simon’s five-match winning streak and has extended his record to 20 wins but stays eighth in Bantamweight rankings. Simon, who retained his 10th rank as well, also has 20 wins and four losses.

Also earning victories on Saturday were Brazilians Caio Borralho (14-1-0), Rodolfo Vieira (9-2-0) and Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-9-1). Julian Erosa (28-12-0) and Josh Quinlan (6-1-0), both of the United States, also prevailed in their matches.

All results
Main Card
Song Yadong def. Ricky Simon via fifth-round TKO (1:10)
Caio Borralho def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via sub (RNC) (R2, 2:49)
Rodolfo Vieira def. Cody Brundage via sub (arm triangle) (R2, 1:28)
Fernando Padilla def. Julian Erosa via TKO (R1, 1:41)
Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Waldo Cortes-Acosta via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Trey Waters def. Josh Quinlan via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Prelims
Martin Buday def. Jake Collier via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Cody Durden def. Charles Johnson via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Irina Alekseeva def. Stephanie Egger via sub (kneebar) (R1, 2:11)
Marcus McGhee def. Journey Newson via sub (RNC) (R2, 2:03)
Jamey-Lyn Horth def. Hailey Cowan via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

