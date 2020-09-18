More Sports More Sports Kragh Andersen wins Tour de France 19th stage The Danish rider who won Stage 14 doubled down and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 with another cunningly timed attack. AP CHAMPAGNOLE (FRANCE) 18 September, 2020 21:14 IST Soren Kragh Andersen won the 19th stage of the 2020 Tour de France. - Getty Images AP CHAMPAGNOLE (FRANCE) 18 September, 2020 21:14 IST That’s deux for Soren Kragh Andersen at the Tour de France.The Danish rider who won Stage 14 doubled down and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 on Friday, with another cunningly timed attack.Behind him, saving their last reserves of strength for a time trial on Saturday that will decide the Tour podium, race leader Primoz Roglic and his rivals preferred to coast to the finish while Andersen hared off for the prestige of the stage victory. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.