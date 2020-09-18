Kragh Andersen wins Tour de France 19th stage

That’s deux for Soren Kragh Andersen at the Tour de France.

The Danish rider who won Stage 14 doubled down and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 on Friday, with another cunningly timed attack.

Behind him, saving their last reserves of strength for a time trial on Saturday that will decide the Tour podium, race leader Primoz Roglic and his rivals preferred to coast to the finish while Andersen hared off for the prestige of the stage victory.