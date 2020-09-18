More Sports

Kragh Andersen wins Tour de France 19th stage

The Danish rider who won Stage 14 doubled down and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 with another cunningly timed attack.

CHAMPAGNOLE (FRANCE) 18 September, 2020 21:14 IST

Soren Kragh Andersen won the 19th stage of the 2020 Tour de France.   -  Getty Images

That’s deux for Soren Kragh Andersen at the Tour de France.

The Danish rider who won Stage 14 doubled down and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 on Friday, with another cunningly timed attack.

Behind him, saving their last reserves of strength for a time trial on Saturday that will decide the Tour podium, race leader Primoz Roglic and his rivals preferred to coast to the finish while Andersen hared off for the prestige of the stage victory.

