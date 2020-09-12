More Sports More Sports Andersen wins Stage 14 at Tour de France led by Roglic Primoz Roglic, the overall leader, had a drama-free day to finish safely and keep the yellow jersey he claimed last Sunday. PTI Lyon 12 September, 2020 22:23 IST Soren Kragh Andersen crosses the finish line to win the 14th stage of the Tour de France. - AP PTI Lyon 12 September, 2020 22:23 IST Soren Kragh Andersen broke clear in a fast-changing finish on the roads of Lyon to win Stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday.Primoz Roglic, the overall leader, had a drama-free day to finish safely and keep the yellow jersey he claimed last Sunday.After two sharp climbs and several attacks in the last 10 kilometers (six miles), Andersen broke away with three kilometres (two miles) left to finish 15 seconds ahead of the chasing pack.In a stellar Tour for Slovenia, Luka Mezgec took the sprint for second and Simon Consonni was third.Peter Sagan finished only fourth on a stage he targeted to close the gap in the points classification to green jersey wearer Sam Bennett.Roglic, the former ski jumper, remained 44 seconds ahead of his fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, and 59 clear of Egan Bernal, the defending champion. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.