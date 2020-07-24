More Sports More Sports South Korea to allow fans back into baseball, football games Fans will be allowed to attend Korea Baseball Organization games starting on Sunday, and Korea Professional Football League matches starting August 1. Reuters 24 July, 2020 11:37 IST Action from the K League match between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Suwon Samsung Bluewings (Representative Image). - Twitter @kleague Reuters 24 July, 2020 11:37 IST The South Korean government announced on Friday it will begin allowing a limited number of fans back into baseball and football stadiums as soon as Sunday, under new rules aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.Fans will be allowed to attend Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) games starting on Sunday, and Korea Professional Football League (K League) matches starting August 1, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at a government meeting.READ | Major League Baseball players protest racial inequality at season opener Both leagues will only be allowed to sell 10% percent of the seats available at any given game, he said.“Many citizens who have been cheering via online are looking forward to entering the stadium again,” Chung said, while asking for patience with efforts to balance anti-virus measures with reopening.After a more than a month delay due to the global coronavirus pandemic, which all but wiped the world's sporting calendar clean, South Korea's football and baseball leagues opened their seasons in early May, but fans have not been allowed to attend. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.