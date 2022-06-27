Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to deliver keynote address at Sportstar South Sports Conclave

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will deliver the keynote address at Sportstar's first-ever South Sports Conclave on Tuesday in Chennai, where a host of speakers will discuss key issues pertaining to the sports ecosystem in the region.

The full-day conclave will have different segments, including a panel discussion on private-public partnerships for promotion of sports. Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and Chennai Super Kings owner N. Srinivasan will give an insight into the four-time Indian Premier League champion's journey.

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand will be in conversation with coach R.B. Ramesh on the strong bond between chess and Chennai.

Former India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj will lead a panel discussion on how to encourage girls to play sports in schools and communities.

The full-day conclave will have different segments, including a panel discussion comprising former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath and former India bowling coach Bharat Arun, who will speak on the role of high-performance centres in sports.

The conclave will be held in association with Hero We Care, a Hero Motocorp CSR Initiative, K J Somaiya Institute of Management, JK Tyre, FIITJEE Global School, Indian Oil, Nippon Paint and Casagrand.

Readers can follow the conclave live on the Sporstar website www.sportstar.thehindu.com.

The first edition of the Sportstar Sports Conclave was held in July 2021 in Kerala.