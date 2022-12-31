More Sports

Veteran SAI administrator Radhica Sreeman retires

Rakesh Rao
31 December, 2022 23:48 IST
Radhica Sreeman (R) with India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra.

Radhica Sreeman (R) with India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After a distinguished career spanning 36 years with the Sports Authority of India, noted administrator Radhica Sreeman retired as Executive Director of the Teams Wing on Saturday.

Hailed as one of the key contributors to the ambitious Khelo India scheme, Radhica served at various SAI centres in Bangalore, Patiala, Sonepat and Gandhinagar, besides New Delhi.

Since 2019, as the in-charge of para-sports in Teams Wing, Radhica played a critical role in bringing the para-athletes under the spotlight. During the Tokyo Paralympics, the highly successful Indian contingent repeatedly cited her uncompromising athlete-first attitude and her commitment to their cause.

Daughter of eminent sports writer of yesteryears R. Sriman, Radhica drew praise from her seniors, peers and subordinates for her exceptional interpersonal skills and disciplined approach.

On Saturday evening, speaking at the SAI-organised farewell event for Radhica, Director General Sandip Pradhan reiterated, “I am aware that all National Sports Federations (NSFs) shared a cordial relationship with Radhica, without a single complaint.” He also underlined her compassion for the para-athletes.

On her part, a visibly-overwhelmed Radhica said, “I am feeling very emotional today with my colleagues remembering our good as well as challenging times. It is always teamwork and there are many names behind all the credit that has come my way.”

