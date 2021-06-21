SAI invites applications for the TOPS CEO post

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications for the position of CEO for its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) after incumbent commander Rajesh Rajagopalan expressed his unwillingness to continue beyond the upcoming Tokyo Games.

Rajagopalan joined as TOPS CEO in 2018. According to sources, Rajagopalan's tenure ends with the Tokyo Olympics but was due for an extension, which he refused on personal grounds.

"The term of CEO Target Olympic Podium Scheme ends in August 2021. In keeping with Government Guidelines and to ensure a transparent system of hiring, the Sports Authority of India has issued a fresh advertisement inviting applications for the post," the SAI said in a statement.

"The incumbent will be responsible for running the TOPS Scheme for the new Olympic cycle starting August 2021," it added.

As per an advertisement posted on SAI's website, the position is contractual for a period of three years but can be extended to five years as well.

The TOPS CEO is expected to administer, supervise and monitor the implementation of the sports ministry's flagship programmes, including the Khelo India scheme, and also provide assistance to National Sports Federations (NSF) scheme for 14 priority disciplines.

The CEO is also expected to assist the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC). The next TOPS CEO is expected to monitor and supervise the elite Indian athletes' preparation for 2024 Paris Olympics.