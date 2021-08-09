SAI: selection of athletes for competitions is prerogative of National Sports Federation

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday (August 9) stated that it doesn't select athletes to represent India as it is the prerogative of the National Sports Federations. This clarification came after several reports stated that an athlete from Tamil Nadu was dropped from the upcoming 4th World Deaf Athletics Championships.

"Recently, several media reports came out stating that a deaf athlete from Tamil Nadu, Sameeha Barwin, was dropped from participating in the upcoming 4th World Deaf Athletics Championships, to be held at Lublin, Poland. Sports Authority of India would like to clarify as under. It is clarified that SAI doesn't select athletes to represent India. It is the prerogative of the concerned National Sports Federation," SAI stated in a communique.

Earlier in the year, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and SAI in consultation with the All India Sports Council of the Deaf (AISCD) had approved the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) for the year 2021-22 of the AISCD wherein 5 athletes and one coach were approved for the 4th World Deaf Athletic Championships.

On receiving a complaint from the athlete, SAI obtained a report from AISCD. According to the report furnished by the AISCD, it had conducted selection trials on July 22 at JLN Stadium, New Delhi, in which Sameeha Barwin had participated in the 200m run and long jump events. As per the qualification mark, Sameeha did not qualify in 200m whereas in long jump she managed to jump 5m. Further, she was placed in the eighth position as per the AISCD merit list. Accordingly, AISCD sent the entries to the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) before the deadline of July 27.

"Sports Authority of India has no role in the selection of athletes for any Championships/Tournaments. The allegation that SAI had dropped any athlete from participating in the international tournament due to either safety concerns or lack of funds is not true," SAI added.