More Sports More Sports Sports calendar April 2022: Women's junior hockey World Cup, Asian Wrestling C'ships and more From the women's junior hockey World Cup in South Africa to the Asian Wrestling Championships in Mongolia, here's the complete sports schedule for April 2022. Team Sportstar 01 April, 2022 08:10 IST Fifteen teams will take part in the women's junior hockey world cup to be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa between April 1 and 12. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 01 April, 2022 08:10 IST From the women's junior hockey World Cup in South Africa to the Asian Wrestling Championships in Mongolia, here's the complete sports schedule for April 2022.CricketApril 2: 3rd ODI, Pakistan v Australia - Gaddafi Stadium, LahoreApril 2: 2nd ODI, New Zealand v Netherlands - Seddon Park, HamiltonApril 3: Final, ICC Women's World Cup - Hagley Oval, ChristchurchREAD: IPL schedule 2022: Full fixtures list, date, match timings, teams and venues April 4: 3rd ODI, New Zealand v Netherlands - Seddon Park, HamiltonApril 5: Only T20I, Pakistan v Australia - Gaddafi Stadium, LahoreApril 7-11: 2nd Test, South Africa v Bangladesh - St George's Park, Port ElizabethFootballApril 1: FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Stage Draw - Doha, QatarApril 1: Lyon vs Juventus, UEFA Women's Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg - Groupama Stadium, LyonApril 2: Borussia Dortmund vs Leipzig, Bundesliga - Signal Iduna Park, DortmundApril 4: Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A - Allianz Stadium, TurinApril 6: Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 1st Leg -April 6: Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 1st Leg - Etihad Stadium, ManchesterApril 7: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 1st Leg - Stamford Bridge, LondonApril 7: Villareal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 1st Leg - Estadio de la Ceramica, VillarealApril 7: Leipzig vs Atalanta, UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal 1st Leg - Red Bull Arena, LeipzigApril 8: Frankurt vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal 1st Leg - Deutsche Bank Park, FrankfurtApril 8: West Ham United vs Lyon, UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal 1st Leg - London Stadium, LondonApril 8: Braga vs Rangers, UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal 1st Leg - Braga Municipal Stadium, BragaApril 8: Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab, AFC Champions League Group B matchApril 10: Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League - Etihad Stadium, ManchesterApril 11: Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Mumbai City FC, AFC Champions League Group B matchApril 13: Bayern Munich vs Villareal, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg - Allianz Arena, MunichApril 13: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg - Santiago Bernabeu, MadridREAD: Revised fixtures list announced for I-League 2021-22 April 14: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg - Wanda Metropolitano, MadridApril 14: Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg - Anfield, LiverpoolApril 14: Al Jazira vs Mumbai City FC, AFC Champions League Group B matchApril 14: Atalanta vs Leipzig, UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg - Gewiss Stadium, BergamoApril 15: Barcelona vs Frankfurt, UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg - Camp Nou, BarcelonaApril 15: Lyon vs West Ham United, UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg - Groupama Stadium, LyonApril 15: Rangers vs Braga, UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg - Ibrox Stadium, GlasgowApril 16: Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semi-final - Etihad Stadium, ManchesterApril 17: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, FA Cup semi-final - Stamford Bridge, LondonApril 18: Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga - Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, SevillaApril 18: PSG vs Marseille, Ligue 1 - Parc des Princes, ParisApril 18: Mumbai City FC vs Al Jazira, AFC Champions League Group B matchApril 20: Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League - Anfield, LiverpoolApril 20: Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semi-final 2nd Leg - San Siro, Milan April 21: Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League - Stamford Bridge, LondonApril 21: Juventus vs Fiorentina, Coppa Italia Semi-final 2nd Leg - Allianz Stadium, TurinApril 22: Al-Shabab vs Mumbai City FC, AFC Champions League Group B matchApril 23: Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League - Emirates Stadium, LondonApril 23: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga - Allianz Arena, MunichApril 23: UEFA Women's Champions League Semifinals 1st LegApril 24: Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League - Anfield, LiverpoolApril 26: Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, AFC Champions League Group B matchApril 27: UEFA Champions League 1st Semifinal 1st LegApril 28: UEFA Champions League 2nd Semifinal 1st LegApril 29: UEFA Europa League Semifinals 1st LegTennisTill April 3: ATP & WTA1000 MiamiApril 4-10: WTA500 CharlestonApril 4-10: WTA250 BogotaApril 4-10: WTA250 HoustonApril 4-10: WTA250 MarrakechApril 10-17: ATP1000 Monte-CarloApril 12-16: Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I fixturesApril 18-24: WTA500 StuttgartApril 18-24: WTA250 IstanbulApril 18-24: ATP500 BarcelonaApril 18-24: ATP250 BelgradeApril 25 - May 1: ATP250 MunichApril 25 - May 1: ATP250 EstorilApril 28 - May 7: WTA1000 MadridHockeyApril 1-12: Women's Junior World Cup - Potchefstroom, South AfricaREAD: Salima Tete to lead India in FIH Women's Junior World Cup April 2: India vs England, FIH Pro League (Men) - BhubaneswarApril 3: India vs England, FIH Pro League (Men) - BhubaneswarApril 8: India vs Netherland, FIH Pro League (Women) - BhubaneswarApril 9: India vs Netherland, FIH Pro League (Women) - BhubaneswarArcheryApril 18-24: World Cup - AntalyaAthleticsApril 2-6: 25th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Competition - CalicutApril 16-17: 9th Indian Open Race-Walking Competition - RanchiApril 17: Seoul MarathonApril 18: Boston MarathonApril 23-24: 4th Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition - JamshedpurBadmintonApril 5-10: Korea Open (Super 500)April 12-17: Korea Masters (Super 300)ChessApril 30 - May 4: World Youth U14, U16, U18 Rapid & Blitz Championships - Rhodes, GreeceApril 30 - May 4: World Cadet U8, U10, U12 Rapid & Blitz Championships - Rhodes, GreeceGolfApril 7-10: Masters Tournament (PGA) - AugustaApril 13-16: Lotte Championship (LPGA) - Ewa BeachApril 14-17: RBC Heritage (PGA) - Hilton HeadApril 21-24: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (PGA) - AvondaleApril 21-24: DIO Implant LA Open (LPGA) - Los AngelesApril 28 - May 1: Mexico Open at Vidanta (PGA) - VallartaApril 28 - May 1: Palos Verdes Championship (LPGA) - Palos Verdes EstatesFormula OneApril 10: Australian Grand PrixApril 24: Italian Grand PrixShootingApril 9-19: ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol - Rio de Janeiro, BrazilApril 19-30: ISSF World Cup Shotgun - Lonato, ItalyTable TennisApril 27 - May 3: WTT Youth Contender LinzWrestlingApril 19-24: Asian Championships - Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :