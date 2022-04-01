More Sports

Sports calendar April 2022: Women's junior hockey World Cup, Asian Wrestling C'ships and more

From the women's junior hockey World Cup in South Africa to the Asian Wrestling Championships in Mongolia, here's the complete sports schedule for April 2022.

01 April, 2022 08:10 IST

Fifteen teams will take part in the women's junior hockey world cup to be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa between April 1 and 12.   -  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Cricket

April 2: 3rd ODI, Pakistan v Australia - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

April 2: 2nd ODI, New Zealand v Netherlands - Seddon Park, Hamilton

April 3: Final, ICC Women's World Cup - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

READ: IPL schedule 2022: Full fixtures list, date, match timings, teams and venues

April 4: 3rd ODI, New Zealand v Netherlands - Seddon Park, Hamilton

April 5: Only T20I, Pakistan v Australia - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

April 7-11: 2nd Test, South Africa v Bangladesh - St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Football

April 1: FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Stage Draw - Doha, Qatar

April 1: Lyon vs Juventus, UEFA Women's Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg - Groupama Stadium, Lyon

April 2: Borussia Dortmund vs Leipzig, Bundesliga - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

April 4: Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A - Allianz Stadium, Turin

April 6: Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 1st Leg -

April 6: Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 1st Leg - Etihad Stadium, Manchester

April 7: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 1st Leg - Stamford Bridge, London

April 7: Villareal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 1st Leg - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villareal

April 7: Leipzig vs Atalanta, UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal 1st Leg - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

April 8: Frankurt vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal 1st Leg - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

April 8: West Ham United vs Lyon, UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal 1st Leg - London Stadium, London

April 8: Braga vs Rangers, UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal 1st Leg - Braga Municipal Stadium, Braga

April 8: Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab, AFC Champions League Group B match

April 10: Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League - Etihad Stadium, Manchester

April 11: Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Mumbai City FC, AFC Champions League Group B match

April 13: Bayern Munich vs Villareal, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg - Allianz Arena, Munich

April 13: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

READ: Revised fixtures list announced for I-League 2021-22

April 14: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

April 14: Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg - Anfield, Liverpool

April 14: Al Jazira vs Mumbai City FC, AFC Champions League Group B match

April 14: Atalanta vs Leipzig, UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo

April 15: Barcelona vs Frankfurt, UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg - Camp Nou, Barcelona

April 15: Lyon vs West Ham United, UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg - Groupama Stadium, Lyon

April 15: Rangers vs Braga, UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg - Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

April 16: Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semi-final - Etihad Stadium, Manchester

April 17: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, FA Cup semi-final - Stamford Bridge, London

April 18: Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga - Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, Sevilla

April 18: PSG vs Marseille, Ligue 1 - Parc des Princes, Paris

April 18: Mumbai City FC vs Al Jazira, AFC Champions League Group B match

April 20: Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League - Anfield, Liverpool

April 20: Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semi-final 2nd Leg - San Siro, Milan

April 21: Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League - Stamford Bridge, London

April 21: Juventus vs Fiorentina, Coppa Italia Semi-final 2nd Leg - Allianz Stadium, Turin

April 22: Al-Shabab vs Mumbai City FC, AFC Champions League Group B match

April 23: Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League - Emirates Stadium, London

April 23: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga - Allianz Arena, Munich

April 23: UEFA Women's Champions League Semifinals 1st Leg

April 24: Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League - Anfield, Liverpool

April 26: Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, AFC Champions League Group B match

April 27: UEFA Champions League 1st Semifinal 1st Leg

April 28: UEFA Champions League 2nd Semifinal 1st Leg

April 29: UEFA Europa League Semifinals 1st Leg

Tennis

Till April 3: ATP & WTA1000 Miami

April 4-10: WTA500 Charleston

April 4-10: WTA250 Bogota

April 4-10: WTA250 Houston

April 4-10: WTA250 Marrakech

April 10-17: ATP1000 Monte-Carlo

April 12-16: Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I fixtures

April 18-24: WTA500 Stuttgart

April 18-24: WTA250 Istanbul

April 18-24: ATP500 Barcelona

April 18-24: ATP250 Belgrade

April 25 - May 1: ATP250 Munich

April 25 - May 1: ATP250 Estoril

April 28 - May 7: WTA1000 Madrid

Hockey

April 1-12: Women's Junior World Cup - Potchefstroom, South Africa

READ: Salima Tete to lead India in FIH Women's Junior World Cup

April 2: India vs England, FIH Pro League (Men) - Bhubaneswar

April 3: India vs England, FIH Pro League (Men) - Bhubaneswar

April 8: India vs Netherland, FIH Pro League (Women) - Bhubaneswar

April 9: India vs Netherland, FIH Pro League (Women) - Bhubaneswar

Archery

April 18-24: World Cup - Antalya

Athletics

April 2-6: 25th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Competition - Calicut

April 16-17: 9th Indian Open Race-Walking Competition - Ranchi

April 17: Seoul Marathon

April 18: Boston Marathon

April 23-24: 4th Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition - Jamshedpur

Badminton

April 5-10: Korea Open (Super 500)

April 12-17: Korea Masters (Super 300)

Chess

April 30 - May 4: World Youth U14, U16, U18 Rapid & Blitz Championships - Rhodes, Greece

April 30 - May 4: World Cadet U8, U10, U12 Rapid & Blitz Championships - Rhodes, Greece

Golf

April 7-10: Masters Tournament (PGA) - Augusta

April 13-16: Lotte Championship (LPGA) - Ewa Beach

April 14-17: RBC Heritage (PGA) - Hilton Head

April 21-24: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (PGA) - Avondale

April 21-24: DIO Implant LA Open (LPGA) - Los Angeles

April 28 - May 1: Mexico Open at Vidanta (PGA) - Vallarta

April 28 - May 1: Palos Verdes Championship (LPGA) - Palos Verdes Estates

Formula One

April 10: Australian Grand Prix

April 24: Italian Grand Prix

Shooting

April 9-19: ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

April 19-30: ISSF World Cup Shotgun - Lonato, Italy

Table Tennis

April 27 - May 3: WTT Youth Contender Linz

Wrestling

April 19-24: Asian Championships - Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

