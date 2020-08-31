More Sports More Sports Sports calendar (August 31-Sept 6): CPL 2020, ENG v AUS, birthdays, On This Day and more Presenting all the upcoming events in sports, from CPL 2020 to ENG v AUS T20Is, in the coming week, alongside famous birthdays and major OTD events. Team Sportstar 31 August, 2020 12:43 IST File photo of Aaron Finch in action during Australia's match against England during the 2019 World Cup. - AP Photo Team Sportstar 31 August, 2020 12:43 IST Cricket:Sept 1: Eng vs Pak (3rd T20I): 10:30 PMSept 4: Eng vs Aus (1st T20I): 10:30 PMSept 6: Eng vs Aus (2nd T20I): 6:45 PMCPL:Sep 1: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs (07:30 PM)Sept 2: Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (3:00 AM)Sept 2: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (07:30 PM)Sept 3: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks (03:00 AM)Sept 3: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (07:30 PM)Sept 4: Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (03:00 AM)Sept 5: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks (07:30 PM)Sept 5: Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs (11:45 PM)Sept 6: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (07:30 PM)Sept 6: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks (11:45 PM)Tennis:US Open: Starts Aug 31F1:Italian Grand Prix - Sept 6 (6:40 PM)On this day:Sept 1, 2015: India scores its first Test series win in Sri Lanka since 1993 winning third Test in Colombo by 117 runs. R. Ashwin (4) & Ishant Sharma (3) combined to claim seven wickets in the second innings of Sri Lanka.Sept 2, 2019: India completed a whitewash of West Indies in three formats when it won the second Test by 257 runs in Kingston.Sept 4, 1979: Needing 438 to win, Suil Gavaskar's 221 took India close as it finished on 429 for 8. The draw gave England the series 1-0.Birthdays:Aug 31: Clive Lloyd, Javagal SrinathSep 2: Ishant SharmaSept 3: Mohammed Shami, Dominic ThiemSept 4: Lance Klusner, Kiran MoreSep 6: Saeed Anwar(The calendar above follows the Indian Standard Time) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.