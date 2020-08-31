Sports calendar (August 31-Sept 6): CPL 2020, ENG v AUS, birthdays, On This Day and more

Cricket:

Sept 1: Eng vs Pak (3rd T20I): 10:30 PM

Sept 4: Eng vs Aus (1st T20I): 10:30 PM

Sept 6: Eng vs Aus (2nd T20I): 6:45 PM

CPL:

Sep 1: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs (07:30 PM)

Sept 2: Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (3:00 AM)

Sept 2: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (07:30 PM)

Sept 3: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks (03:00 AM)

Sept 3: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (07:30 PM)

Sept 4: Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (03:00 AM)

Sept 5: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks (07:30 PM)

Sept 5: Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs (11:45 PM)

Sept 6: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (07:30 PM)

Sept 6: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks (11:45 PM)

Tennis:

US Open: Starts Aug 31

F1:

Italian Grand Prix - Sept 6 (6:40 PM)

On this day:

Sept 1, 2015: India scores its first Test series win in Sri Lanka since 1993 winning third Test in Colombo by 117 runs. R. Ashwin (4) & Ishant Sharma (3) combined to claim seven wickets in the second innings of Sri Lanka.

Sept 2, 2019: India completed a whitewash of West Indies in three formats when it won the second Test by 257 runs in Kingston.

Sept 4, 1979: Needing 438 to win, Suil Gavaskar's 221 took India close as it finished on 429 for 8. The draw gave England the series 1-0.

Birthdays:

Aug 31: Clive Lloyd, Javagal Srinath

Sep 2: Ishant Sharma

Sept 3: Mohammed Shami, Dominic Thiem

Sept 4: Lance Klusner, Kiran More

Sep 6: Saeed Anwar

(The calendar above follows the Indian Standard Time)