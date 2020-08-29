More Sports More Sports Unlock 4: Sports gatherings of up to 100 people to be allowed from September 21 Gatherings can only be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer. PTI New Delhi 29 August, 2020 22:33 IST In this picture taken in April, 2019, fans cheer during the IPL 2019 contest at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sports gatherings have been banned since March. - K. MURALI KUMAR PTI New Delhi 29 August, 2020 22:33 IST The Indian Home Ministry on Saturday decided to allow sports gatherings of up to 100 people with effect from September 21 in its Unlock-4 guidelines.ALSO READ | Lockdown leaves junior paddler Swastika Ghosh in dire straitsIn the new set of guidelines, the ministry lifted the total ban on sports activities, which was earlier put in place till August 31. “Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21,” the ministry said.PrecautionsHowever, such limited gatherings can only be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer, the guidelines said.Sporting activities in the country came to a grinding halt in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The IPL was also shifted to the UAE in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in the country. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.