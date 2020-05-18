More Sports More Sports Sports ministry gives nod to resumption of training Sports minister Kiren Rijiju said training activities will be conducted in sports complexes and stadia by strictly adhering to Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines. PTI New Delhi 18 May, 2020 20:12 IST Kiren Rijiju said training can resume in sports complexes and stadiums. - Getty Images PTI New Delhi 18 May, 2020 20:12 IST The sports ministry on Monday gave its go ahead to the resumption of training in its complexes and stadia after the government permitted them to reopen in the fourth phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown.Sports minister Kiren Rijiju said training activities will be conducted in sports complexes and stadia by strictly adhering to Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.“I’m happy to inform sportspersons and all concerned that sports activities will be conducted in sports complexes and stadia strictly in accordance with MHA guidelines and that of the States in which they are situated,” Rijiju tweeted.“However, use of gyms and swimming pools are still prohibited,” he added. Sports Federations seek clarity on policy for resumption of training In the guidelines for the fourth lockdown, sport continued to be listed alongside functions, gatherings and large congregations which were not allowed.The only big-ticket event that was to happen in India at this time was the Indian Premier League, which has been postponed indefinitely because of the pandemic. The lockdown originally came into effect in mid-March and the Tokyo Olympics-bound elite athletes, who are based at SAI complexes in Patiala and Bengaluru, have been demanding resumption of training for the past couple of weeks.The Olympics has been postponed to 2021 owing to the pandemic. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.