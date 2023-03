Indian sports news wrap, March 5

Here are all the major developments in Indian sport on Sunday, March 5.

TENNIS

ITF Msters Tournament - Jhajjar

Second seed Paul Varghese beat top seed Chandra Bhushan 6-1, 6-4 in the over-55 final of the ITF Masters tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy.

In the women’s over-45 event, Manju Khare beat No.1 seed Sonal Vohra 7-5, 6-1 for the title. Mayuka Sakai of Japan won the women’s over-40 title, beating Prerana Apte and Rashmi Yadav for the loss of five games in all, in the round robin league.

RESULTS

Men:

Over-30: Pulkit Mishra bt Reagan Rathor 6-1, 6-1.

Over-35: Indra Kumar Mahajan bt Rahul Belwal 6-2, 6-1.

Over-40: Aditya Khanna bt Narendra Singh Choudhary 7-6(5), 6-3.

Over-45: Avinash Kunwar bt Quamaruddin Khan 6-2, 3-6, [10-2].

Over-50: Ajit Maruti Sail bt Sunil Lulla 6-1, 6-0.

Over-55: Paul Varghese bt Chandra Bhushan 6-1, 6-4.

Over-60: Pawan Jain bt Dipankar Chakravarti 6-1, 6-4.

Women:

Over-35: Pinky Sharma bt Pranita Pednekar 6-2, 6-1.

Over-45: Manju Khare bt Sonal Vohra 7-5, 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan