Weekly Digest (July 6-12): From Windies victory to Champions League draw

Cricket could not have asked for a better restart after the forced break due to the pandemic, as West Indies sealed a four-wicket win over host England in Southampton, to go 1-0 up in the series.

In other cricket news, the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan this year, has officially been postponed to 2021, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had announced this week.

Meanwhile, the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League's quarterfinals draw finally took place. Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus side could possibly face the Portuguese superstar's former team Real Madrid in a last-eight fixture.

Here's a wrap-up of all the major sports news and updates from the week (July 6 to 12) that passed:

CRICKET

Jermaine Blackwood's fighting 95 in the second innings helped West Indies seal a four-wicket win over England in a gripping final day action of the first Test. (REPORT)

Hosting the IPL in India remains BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s “first priority” and he is hoping that the cricket world will not have to endure a 2020 sans the glitzy event, despite his concerns around the rising COVID-19 cases. ( REPORT )

Ganguly wants a shorter-than-mandated quarantine period for the Indian cricket team when it travels to Australia for a Test series this year. ( REPORT )

The Asia Cup 2020 has officially been postponed. The Asian Cricket Council formally announced the decision on Thursday. ( REPORT )

READ | The joy of double: athletes who have excelled in more than one sport

The Indian domestic season will start only when it is safe for the players to travel within the country for Ranji Trophy matches, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said. ( REPORT )

The Pakistan Cricket Board has advised banned Test leg-spinner Danish Kaneria to approach the England Cricket Board if he wants to resume playing club or domestic cricket. ( REPORT )

Cricket South Africa stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, CEO Jacques Faul announced on Friday. Faul said the CSA will use its platform to educate on all forms of discrimination. ( REPORT )

The BCCI is all set to part ways with its chief executive officer Rahul Johri, whose long-pending resignation was accepted on Thursday. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties as Serie A leader Juventus came back twice to draw 2-2 against Atalanta to move closer to a ninth successive Serie A title. ( REPORT )

The next season of the I-League will likely be held only in Kolkata, according to the AIFF general secretary Kushal Das. ( REPORT )

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Juventus in the 2-2 draw against Atalanta. - reuters

Upon the merger of both ATK and Mohun Bagan, the club will now be called ‘ATK Mohun Bagan’ and will retain the green and maroon colours of the latter. ( REPORT )

The Indian Super League approved 3+1 foreign player regulation for matches of the franchise-based event, bringing it down from the existing five to boost “increased participation” of local players. ( REPORT )

Chelsea suffered a huge blow in its hopes for a top-four finish after it crashed to a 3-0 defeat away to Sheffield United. ( REPORT )

Germany will start the 2020-21 season with cup games on September 11 before the Bundesliga resumes September 18. ( REPORT )

Bayern Munich will face Barcelona or Napoli in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, if it can defend its three-goal lead against Chelsea in its last-16 second leg game. ( REPORT )

With the coronavirus restrictions in place in many parts of the country, there is a good chance that all the matches of the ISL’s seventh edition, planned for November to March behind closed doors, will be held in one State - Goa. ( REPORT )

READ | Kiren Rijiju: Return of sports will mean return of normalcy

The AFC has reiterated its commitment to complete all its competitions lined up in 2020 with a new calendar, including India’s World Cup Qualifiers against Qatar and Afghanistan in October and November respectively, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Wimbledon will pay out $12.5 million in prize money to 620 players despite the tournament’s cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic. ( REPORT )

The WTA has added events in Prague, Czech Republic and Lexington, United States, to its provisional calendar. ( REPORT )

Alexander Zverev has hired David Ferrer as a coach on a trial basis.( REPORT )

A revised system for calculating world rankings has been unveiled by ATP. ( REPORT )

A molestation case has ended up uncovering an alleged age fraud by a junior Davis Cupper and four others in India. ( REPORT )

Leander Paes is yet to come to a decision on playing in 2021 or stick with his decision to retire at the end of this year. ( REPORT )

Roger Federer, recovering from two knee surgeries, is focusing on the 2021 season — which includes the postponed Tokyo Olympics. ( REPORT )

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer. - Getty Images

HOCKEY

Former India captain and one of the country's finest hockey forwards, Pritam Rani Siwach has been recommended for the Dronacharya award this year. ( REPORT )

Hockey India president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad has resigned from his position citing personal commitments, a development that was expected after the Sports Ministry asked him to quit. ( REPORT )

The Indian men’s hockey team would resume its campaign in the FIH Pro League only in April next year. ( REPORT )

MOTORSPORT

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix in a Mercedes one-two on Sunday to celebrate his 85th career victory and move a step closer to Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is seeking more information from China about its decision to cancel all international sport in the country this year before it makes a decision on the season-ending World Tour Finals. ( REPORT )

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday cancelled two more international tournaments -- China Masters and Dutch Open -- from its revamped 2020 calendar because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ( REPORT )

READ | Way forward after COVID-19: Looking at Hockey 5s on a full pitch

SHOOTING

The NRAI will take into consideration the coronavirus situation while finalising the venue for organising its Olympic camp. ( REPORT )

Indian shooters bound for Tokyo Olympics may resume training from Wednesday, July 15, following SAI’s decision to reopen Delhi’s Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. ( REPORT )

ATHLETICS

Union sports minister, Kiren Rijiju has promised to resume sporting activities across the country in the next couple of months even though realistically it may yet take a longer time. ( REPORT )

Securing venues was a top priority, as Tokyo Olympics organisers expect to be able to use all the venues as originally planned at next year's rearranged Games. ( REPORT )

With just over a year to go until the Tokyo Olympics, medical experts say the event could pose a grave health risk to the Japanese public. ( REPORT )

Asian Games double silver medallist and sprinter Dutee Chand has put her BMW car on sale to raise funds to meet the training costs. ( REPORT )

Indian athlete Dutee Chand. - biswaranjan rout

The decision by the U.S. Government to not allow international students pursuing online courses further stay in the country has put high jump national record holder Tejaswin Shankar in a fix. ( REPORT )

Indian athletics chief coach Bahadur Singh’s 25-year reign at the top post has ended with the Sports Authority of India denying him a contract extension on the grounds of age restrictions. ( REPORT )

BOXING

World championships silver medallist boxer Amit Panghal is ranked number one in men's 52kg weight class, according to the latest world rankings released by the International Boxing Association (AIBA). ( REPORT )