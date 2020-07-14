More Sports Indian sports stadiums turned into COVID-19 care centres Various sporting facilities across the country were turned into COVID-19 care centres to help cope with the rising cases in the country. Team Sportstar 14 July, 2020 18:51 IST Team Sportstar 14 July, 2020 18:51 IST The Kolkata Police has been granted access by the Cricket Association of Bengal to make use of the space under the galleries to set up a makeshift quarantine facility for police personnel. It has been decided that the space under galleries of E, F, G and H blocks would be used to set up the facilities. Photo: PTI 1/5 The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was used as a coronavirus quarantine centre and also as a waiting point for migrant workers to return to their homes via the Central Railway Station, which is located close to the stadium. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam 2/5 The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was commissioned to be turned into a coronavirus quarantine centre which will be functional with 10,000 beds. Photo: K. Murali Kumar 3/5 The National Sports Club of India in Worli, Mumbai is now a dedicated COVID-19 hospital after opening the doors for patients as early as April. The facility has admitted more than 1,500 patients so far and has 80-on site doctors. Photo: VIVEK BENDRE 4/5 The Commonwealth Games Village (CWG) indoor stadium in New Delhi was opened for the treatment COVID-19 patients in the second week of July after the rapid rise in cases in the national capital. The government has installed 500 beds in the facility. Photo: PTI 5/5