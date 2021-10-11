Weekly Digest (October 4 - 10): CSK through to IPL 2021 finals, Anshu Malik wins silver in world wrestling championship

From the Chennai Super Kings storming into the IPL 2021 final to Anshu Malik scripting history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a silver medal at the world wrestling championship, here are some of the highlights from the world of sport in the last week.

CRICKET

In IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings was the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race. Nearly 12 months later, M.S. Dhoni's men have completed a remarkable turnaround to become the first side to reach the IPL 2021 final. (REPORT)

Australia beat India by 14 runs in the third and final T20 Women's International on Sunday to seal the multi-format series by 11-5 points. (REPORT)

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has been named as replacement for the injured Sohaib Maqsood for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (REPORT)

Former Zimbabwe captain and England coach Andy Flower has been appointed as Afghanistan's national team consultant for the T20 World Cup. (REPORT)

India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav has signed up to play for Brisbane Bane in the WBBL. (REPORT)

The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced the appointment of 20 match officials for round one and Super 12 phase of the upcoming men's T20 World Cup, with Nitin Menon being the lone Indian named among the umpires. (REPORT)

Karnataka fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun announced his retirement on Thursday. (REPORT)

Abhimanyu Mithun took 338 wickets in 103 First Class matches, with 12 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. (File Photo) - The Hindu

The International Cricket Council on Thursday decided to replace 'batsman' with the term 'batter' in all its playing conditions starting with this month's men's T20 World Cup. (REPORT)

Indian men cricket team's strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb will be stepping down from his position after the upcoming T20 World Cup as the New Zealander is no longer keen on being on the road for five to eight months a year. (REPORT)

All-rounder Ben Stokes looks set to miss the Ashes series against Australia later this year after England's cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday he has undergone a second operation on a broken index finger. (REPORT)

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2021 when he clocked 152.95kph in the eighth over during Royal Challengers Bangalore's chase on Wednesday. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

A Saudi-Arabian backed consortium completed its purchase of Premier League club Newcastle United on Thursday as a long-running takeover saga finally reached the conclusion the majority of the club's supporters desired. (REPORT)

Premier League clubs have reached out to the league with complaints about Newcastle United's takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium and are pushing for an emergency meeting next week, the Guardian newspaper reported. (REPORT)

Reigning Indian Super League champion Mumbai City announced that Sergio Lobera will be stepping down as its head coach after a successful one-year stint with the club. Former Melbourne City FC assistant coach Des Buckingham will take over the responsibilities from Lobera. (REPORT)

A federal magistrate judge in Nevada has sided with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the USD 375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after saying the international football star raped her in Las Vegas. (REPORT)

FIFA plans to postpone the Club World Cup until early next year due to hosting challenges linked to the pandemic, people familiar with the planning said. (REPORT)

While Brazil, playing without Neymar, won 3-1 at Venezuela, Argentina couldn't break Paraguay's powerful defensive line and was held or a goalless draw in the World Cup qualifiers. (REPORT).

Brazil's Marquinhos celebrates with Gabriel Jesus after scoring the first goal during the 3-1 win over Venezuela on Thursday. - REUTERS

North Carolina Courage owner Steve Malik said the team only became aware of sexual harassment and coercion allegations against former coach Paul Riley when they were reported last week. (REPORT)

Spain ended European champion Italy's world record 37-match unbeaten run as Ferran Torres scored twice in a 2-1 win at the San Siro stadium in an entertaining Nations League semi final. (REPORT)

Women’s football leagues across Europe joined UEFA on Monday in criticising FIFA plans for biennial men’s and women’s World Cups, claiming both would threaten how the women’s game is developing. (REPORT)

Former National Women's Soccer League commissioner Lisa Baird has also resigned from the U.S. Soccer board of directors. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Emma Raducanu playing in her first tournament since her surprising US Open victory, lost in straight sets to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday night. (REPORT)

France named three of their 2019 winning team to defend their title at next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals, with Caroline Garcia, Alize Cornet and Fiona Ferro all returning (REPORT)

Naomi Osaka dropped to 12th position in the latest WTA Rankings, falling out of the top 10 for the first time since 2018. (REPORT)

The former world number one suffered a third round exit last month at Flushing Meadows and hasn't played a match since. - AP

Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 by Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador in the first qualifying round of the ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells. (REPORT)

Andy Murray was "back in the good books" with his wife on Thursday after his wedding ring and stinky shoes were returned to him on Thursday. (REPORT)

Sania Mirza and Shuai Zhang of China went down fighting to the third seeds from Japan, Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara who prevailed 4-6, 6-3, 15-13 in the doubles first round of the WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells. (REPORT)

WRESTLING

Sarita Mor defeated Sweden's Johanna Lindborg 8-2 to bag the bronze medal in the 59kg category at the World Wrestling Championships on Thursday. She becomes the sixth Indian woman wrestler to win a bronze medal at the World Championships. (REPORT)

India's greco-roman wrestlers cut a sorry figure in the World Wrestling Championships as none of them could enter the medal rounds here on Friday. In the 51kg category, Sandeep crashed out in the first round losing 0-7 against Ekrem Ozturk of Turkey, followed by the ouster of Gyanender in the 60kg who lost 2-3 to Japan's Ayata Suzuki. (REPORT)

Anshu Malik won the silver medal at the World wrestling championships in Oslo, Norway on Thursday, thereby etching her name in history books by becoming the first Indian woman to achieve the feat. The 20-year-old put up a strong fight but lost to two-time Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis of the USA in the final. (REPORT)

FILE PHOTO: Anshu Malik in action. - The Hindu

ARCHERY

Dipti Kumari stunned World junior champion Komalika Bari to claim her maiden recurve women’s individual title in the National archery championships. (REPORT)

A young Madhya Pradesh side pipped an accomplished Jharkhand outfit 5-4 via shoot-off to claim its maiden recurve women’s team title at the National archery championships. (REPORT)

Compound competitions, Abhishek Verma and Vennam Jyothi Surekha shot perfect scores of 150 in their respective gold medal matches to emerge as individual champions at the 40th NTPC National Archery Championships. (REPORT)

SHOOTING

The Indian shooters swept all the 12 medals on offer on the final day to end its ISSF Junior World Championship campaign with 40 medals including 16 gold. (REPORT)

India's 14-year-old shooter Naamya Kapoor won the gold medal ahead of her celebrated compatriot Manu Bhaker in the women's 25m pistol event of the ISSF Junior world Championship in Lima, Peru. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

England pulled out of the FIH Men's Junior World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar next month, citing a number of COVID- related concerns and, taking "note" of the Indian government's mandatory 10-day quarantine protocol for all UK nationals (REPORT)

India on Tuesday pulled out of next year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games' hockey competition, citing COVID-19 concerns and UK's discriminatory quarantine rules for travellers from the country, a day after England's withdrawal from the junior men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar over similar reasons (REPORT)

India swept the International Hockey Federation's (FIH) annual awards on Wednesday, claiming the top honours in all the categories based on a system of voting which was lambasted as a "failure" by men's Olympic champions Belgium (REPORT)

India and Spain will compete in the third season of women's FIH Pro League in place of Australia and New Zealand this year (REPORT)

Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra on Friday backed Hockey India's (HI) decision to pull out of next year's Commonwealth Games to ensure greater focus on the Asiad, saying "hard decisions" have to be taken for bigger goals and it wasn't feasible to even send a second-string team (REPORT)



Sports Minister Anurag Thakur came hard on Hockey India for unilaterally deciding to pull out of next year's Commonwealth Games, saying the national federation must consult the government before taking any such step (REPORT)

BADMINTON

India has a realistic chance of securing a medal at the Thomas Cup Final, believed top doubles player Chirag Shetty. (REPORT)

Saina Nehwal was forced to retire midway through her opening match, but India produced a clinical display to notch up a 3-2 win over Spain and make a winning start to their Uber Cup Final campaign on Sunday. (REPORT)

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal was forced to retire midway through her opening match against Spain at 2021 Uber Cup Final. - Getty Images

MOTORSPORT

Valtteri Bottas ended his year-long drought with a dominant victory in Turkey on Sunday while unhappy Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and lost the Formula One championship lead to Red Bull's Max Verstappen. (REPORT)

BOXING

After three fights featuring nine combined knockdowns and many unforgettable moments, Tyson Fury finally ended his epic heavyweight rivalry with Deontay Wilder with one last valedictory punch. Tyson Fury got up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopped Deontay Wilder in the 11th round Saturday night, retaining his WBC title in a thrilling conclusion to a superlative heavyweight trilogy. (REPORT)

The Boxing Federation of India has decided to replace men's chief coach C A Kuttappa with Army Sports Institute's Narender Rana ahead of this month's world championship, which is also set to mark the end of High Performance Director Santiago Nieva's tenure. (REPORT)

Tokyo Olympics bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain has been handed direct qualification for the upcoming women's world boxing championships by the Indian federation, which has decided that the remaining squad will be made up of gold medal winners from the upcoming nationals. (REPORT)

More than 600 boxers from 105 countries are set to fight it out in the men's world championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia where gold-winners will walk away with prize money of USD 100,000. (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

The Indian doubles pairs of G. Sathiyan-Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar lost in the men's doubles semifinals of the Asian table tennis championships in Doha on Monday. (REPORT)