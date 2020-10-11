Weekly Digest (October 5-11): From Hamilton's 91st F1 win to Nadal's 20th Grand Slam

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton claimed a record-equalling 91st Formula One (F1) victory at the Eifel Grand Prix. He tied F1 legend Michael Schumacher's win record and inched closer to a historic seventh world championship.

Meanwhile, Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal claimed a record-extending 13th French Open title as he equalled Swiss great Roger Federer's Grand Slam record (20 titles) after beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Here's a wrap-up of all the major sports news and updates from the week (September 14 to 20) that passed:

CRICKET

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine has been reported for suspect bowling action after its Indian Premier League encounter against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. "Narine will be placed on the warning list and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament," the IPL said. ( REPORT )

The four-Test series between Australia and India later this year will start with a day-night Test in Adelaide. ( REPORT )

The Australian women’s team defeated New Zealand by 232 runs on Wednesday to record its 21st consecutive win in One-Day International cricket and equal a world mark set by Ricky Ponting’s Australian men’s team in 2003. ( REPORT )

Cricket Australia’s broadcast partner Seven West Media has sought official arbitration in its bid to secure a cut in its annual fees, reportedly dissatisfied with the planned schedule for the eagerly-awaited year-end Test tour by India. ( REPORT )

Shoaib Malik became the third cricketer ever to complete 10000 T20 runs.

India may have to adhere to the protocol requiring two weeks of quarantine upon arrival in Brisbane for its cricket tour of Australia, according to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald. ( REPORT )

Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik went past 10,000 T20 career runs when he scored 74 in a domestic game in Rawalpindi on Saturday. He is now the third batsman to have reached the landmark after Kieron Pollard (10,370 runs) and Chris Gayle (13,296 runs). ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Mikel Oyarzabal scored early to help an underwhelming Spain secure a scrappy 1-0 victory over Switzerland in the Nations League, keeping it top of its group. ( REPORT )

East Bengal appointed former England international and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as the head coach for the next two years. ( REPORT )

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford is among those to receive awards in Queen Elizabeth's birthday honours, an annual list dominated this year by frontline workers against the COVID-19 pandemic and community champions. ( REPORT )

The Asian Football Confederation said it has moved all remaining Asian Champions League games for East zone sides to Qatar from Malaysia. ( REPORT )

Aston Villa's next two Women's Super League fixtures have been postponed after a member of their first-team squad tested positive for COVID-19, England's Football Association (FA) said. ( REPORT )

The I-League is expected to begin in late December, while the Indian Women's League (IWL) will not happen in its usual January-February slot in 2021. The AIFF is hoping to conduct it in May. ( REPORT )

Bhawanipore FC relied on counter-attacking football as it defeated FC Bengaluru United 2-0 in the first match of the Hero I-League Qualifiers.( REPORT )

The summer transfer window has officially closed. From Arsenal to Manchester United, here are the biggest updates from Deadline Day. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal scripted history on Sunday by winning a record-extending 13th French Open title as he lifted his 20th Grand Slam trophy and equalled Roger Federer’s record for most Major titles. (REPORT)

Securing a first Grand Slam title is supposed to be an arduous task but 19-year-old Iga Swiatek crowned an extraordinary fortnight to win the French Open in a blaze of winners on Saturday, crushing Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1. (REPORT)

Rafael Nadal celebrates after sealing a record-extending 13th French Open title. - Getty Images

German duo Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies retained their French Open doubles crown as they beat Croatian Mate Pavic and Brazilian Bruno Soares 6-3 7-5 on Saturday. (REPORT)

Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic enjoyed some sweet revenge following their US Open heartbreak as they retained their French Open doubles title to claim their fourth Grand Slam as a pair on Sunday. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

Star Indian badminton couple Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap on Tuesday pulled out of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament, which will restart the international calendar at Odense from October 13. ( REPORT )

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram on Friday sought help from the top echelons of the government and badminton world after he was stopped from boarding a flight to London on his way to the Denmark Open BWF Super 750 tournament. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY

The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams have resumed their training after practice had been halted due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the coronavirus. ( REPORT )

BOXING

India’s elite men and women boxers will travel to Italy and France for a period of 52 days from October 15 to December 5 for their overseas training and participation in international competitions. ( REPORT )

MOTORSPORT

Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91 Formula One wins on Sunday with an Eifel Grand Prix victory that catapulted the Mercedes driver closer to a seventh world championship. (REPORT)

Ducati's Danilo Petrucci held his nerve in wet conditions to win the French Grand Prix in Le Mans on Sunday, while Repsol Honda rookie Alex Marquez clinched his first MotoGP podium. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said that he wants Tokyo to host an athletics World Championships in the National Stadium rebuilt for the 2020 Olympic Games “as soon as we possibly can”. ( Report )

Sebastian Coe extended his support for the right of athletes to advocate for social or racial justice at the Tokyo Olympics, to be held in 2021. ( Report )

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei smashed the men's 10,000 metres world record and Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey demolished the women's 5,000 metres mark as the Valencia World Record Day event lived up to its name. ( Report )

Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei celebrates after breaking the 10,000m track world record. - Valencia / Twitter

Tokyo Olympic organisers estimate they have found cost-savings of about $280 million by simplifying and cutting some frills from next year’s postponed games. ( Report )

TABLE TENNIS

Star Indian paddler G. Sathiyan’s wait to get back to competitive action has finally come to an end as he will travel to Poland on October 15 to play in the Polish TT league. ( READ )

The national camp for the elite table tennis players has been indefinitely postponed yet again as some players are unwilling to travel, while those willing to travel are waiting for the facility at SAI Bengaluru to be functional. ( READ )

