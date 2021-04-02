Mary Kom, Neeraj Chopra, Bengaluru FC among Sportstar Aces Awards 2021 Day 1 winners

Boxing legend M. C. Mary Kom, javelin star Neeraj Chopra and Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC were among the winners of the first day of the Sportstar Aces Awards 2021 on Thursday.

With the Tokyo Games round the corner, six-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom hailed the honour as a source of motivation. “This award is a big motivation for me and I hope I win the gold medal for India in the upcoming Olympics,” said the 38-year-old, who won the Sportswoman of the Decade (Individual Olympic Sports) award.

Deepa Malik, who won her second Sportstar Aces honour in three years for her achievements in para-sports, underlined the importance of such awards in her effort towards inclusivity for parathletes. “It was a journey that started to prove a point of ability beyond disability, but the fact that it would lead to this, it definitely makes my journey worth it and validates it,” said the Paralympics silver medallist.

You can watch the event by visiting the following link - bit.ly/SSAATHG. There would be three more episodes live on April 2, 3 and 4.



Asian Games gold medallist and national record holder Neeraj Chopra thanked his fellow sportspersons, the members of the Aces jury and his fans on being named the Sportsman of the Decade (Track and Field). “When I was starting off with the javelin in the last decade, I had some lows in the middle from which I am still learning a lot. I pray that with your continued love and support, I’ll keep making my country proud.” the 23-year-old added.

The 2021 Sportstar Aces Awards, held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are honouring the Giants of the Decade of Indian sport, who were assessed for their performance and consistency from 2011 to 2020. The second episode airs on April 2 at 5pm.



