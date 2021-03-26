Sportstar Aces Awards 2021 - Register to join the virtual ceremony

The annual Sportstar Aces Awards, which honour athletes and organisations for their achievements in sports and their contributions towards their betterment in the country, are back and will be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 edition of the awards, an integral part of Sportstar’s tradition, will be held over five episodes with a curtain raiser on March 27 and the virtual ceremony on April 2, 3 and 4 from 5pm.

Owing to the near global shutdown of sport in 2020 due to the pandemic, the 2021 edition seeks to honour the Giants of the Decade in Indian sport. These #SportstarGoDs will be assessed for their performance and consistency from 2011 to 2020.

There are 11 awards under the Popular Choice category that were open for public voting. There are 14 Jury awards and a special recognition award under a new category called Sports for Good, where we will recognise the work of organisations/individuals who have used sports for the betterment of society.

The awards were launched in 1994 with the vision of celebrating the stars, the future stars and the tireless partners who have dedicated their lives to sports, to realise the dream of making India a sporting nation. The Sportstar Aces Awards aim to identify and reward the most deserving athletes irrespective of the popularity of the sport. In 2018, to celebrate 40 years of Sportstar, the awards were reimagined and launched with the tagline ‘Celebrating Excellence in Sports’. Past winners of the Sportstar Aces Awards include Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev, Prakash Padukone, Virat Kohli, M. C. Mary Kom, Neeraj Chopra, P. V. Sindhu, Hima Das and Leander Paes, among others.

Here’s where you can register for the virtual ceremony: bit.ly/SSAATHG