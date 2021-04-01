Sportstar Aces Awards 2021: Register to watch live event

The virtual ceremony of the Sportstar Aces Awards will go live on Thursday from 5 pm and will continue on April 2, 3 and 4.

The annual Sportstar Aces Awards, which honour athletes and organisations for their achievements in sports and their contributions towards their betterment in the country, are back and will be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The winners of the parathlete Sportsperson of the decade (male and female), best PSU for promotion of Sport, Sportsperson of the decade (Motorsport), Sportsman and sportswoman of the decade (track and field), Sportswoman of the decade (Individual Olympic Sport) and club of the decade will be announced on Thursday.

Sportspersons were assessed in terms of the consistency of their achievements and their impact on their respective disciplines.

Here’s where you can register for the virtual ceremony: bit.ly/SSAATHG