More Sports More Sports Sportstar Aces Awards 2021: Register to watch live event The ceremony, being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, seeks to honour the best athletes from the decade gone by. Team Sportstar 01 April, 2021 12:10 IST The 2021 Sportstar Aces Awards will be held over five episodes. Team Sportstar 01 April, 2021 12:10 IST The virtual ceremony of the Sportstar Aces Awards will go live on Thursday from 5 pm and will continue on April 2, 3 and 4.The annual Sportstar Aces Awards, which honour athletes and organisations for their achievements in sports and their contributions towards their betterment in the country, are back and will be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The winners of the parathlete Sportsperson of the decade (male and female), best PSU for promotion of Sport, Sportsperson of the decade (Motorsport), Sportsman and sportswoman of the decade (track and field), Sportswoman of the decade (Individual Olympic Sport) and club of the decade will be announced on Thursday.Sportspersons were assessed in terms of the consistency of their achievements and their impact on their respective disciplines.Here’s where you can register for the virtual ceremony: bit.ly/SSAATHG Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.