Sportstar Kerala Sports Conclave - Pinarayi Vijayan, athletes gather to discuss sport, Olympic prospects of state

A star studded panel will discuss Kerala sports- its future and the way forward - during the first Sportstar Kerala Sports Conclave here on Wednesday. The state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will deliver the keynote address.

Multiple Asian Games gold medallist P.T. Usha, Arjuna Awardee and former Indian football captain I.M. Vijayan, Olympians P. Ramachandran, Mayookha Johnny, former world boxing champion K.C. Lekha and Indian international footballer C.K. Vineeth will be part of the panel discussion. International shooter Elizabeth Susan Koshy, former Indian footballer Joe Paul Ancheri, Olympians Jincy Philip, and Ambika Radhika will also be in attendance.

Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman, Kerala Olympic Association president Sunil Kumar, BCCI vice-president Jayesh George, Kerala Sports secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph, Kerala State Sports Council president Mercy Kuttan, SAI Kerala Director Dr. G. Kishore, and Director sports Jeromic George will present their point of view from the administrators’ side.

The presenting sponsor is Jain Deemed-To-Be-University powered by SUT Pattom and associate partners are NECC and LIC. Kairali News Television Channel will provide the live coverage of the event which will also be streamed on the Sportstar website, www.sportstar.thehindu.com.