Sportstar’s first-ever National Sports Conclave to be held on March 27

Sportstar will host the first-ever National Sports Conclave on Monday (March 27) in Delhi where a host of speakers will discuss key issues pertaining to the sports ecosystem in the country.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, will deliver the keynote address on ‘Khelo India – Achieving excellence in sports’.

The full­-day conclave will have different segments including a panel discussion on the 2024 Paris Olympics titled, Eyeing the Paris podium’, which will feature a brainstorming session between Nikhat Zareen (Boxing World Champion), Pramod Bhagat (Paralympics gold medallist), Murali Sreeshankar (Commonwealth silver medallist – long jump), PR Sreejesh (Olympic bronze medallist – hockey), Anjum Moudgil (World Championships silver medallist – shooting) and Rani Rampal (Asian Games silver medallist — hockey).

Discussing the need for promoting the sports potential of North-East, will be Abu Metha (Advisor to Chief Minister (Nagaland), AVP, AFI), Robert Romawia Royte (Minister of State, Sports & Youth Services, Mizoram), Sarita Devi (Boxing World Champion), Devajit Saikia (Joint Secretary, BCCI) and Mirabai Chanu (Olympic silver medallist – weightlifting).

There will also be a discussion on the power of sports and its superstars in brand building, with Harbhajan Singh (Former India Cricketer), Atit Mehta (Head Marketing, BYJU’S) and Piyush Pandey (Chief Creative Officer Worldwide, Ogilvy & Mather).

Other attendees include Vita Dani (Owner, Chennaiyin FC), Anupam Goswami (League Commissioner, PKL) and Sanjay Kumar (Secretary- School Education, Government of India).

The Conclave will be held in association with Hero We Care (a Hero Motocorp CSR Initiative), ONGC, Jain University, Vajiram & Ravi, Institute for IAS Examination, Cric HQ, Shiv-Naresh and News X. Readers can follow the Conclave live on the Sportstar website sportstar.thehindu.com

The first edition of the Sportstar Sports Conclave was held in Kerala in 2021. Since then, Chennai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata have also hosted the event.