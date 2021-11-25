Sportstar to host first-ever North-East Sports Conclave

Sportstar will host the first-ever North-East Sports Conclave on Friday in Guwahati, where a host of speakers will discuss key issues pertaining to the sports ecosystem in the region.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, will share his vision for sports development for the region while Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, will virtually deliver the keynote address.

The participation of Tokyo 2020 Olympic medal winners — weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (silver medallist) and boxer Lovlina Borgohain (bronze medallist) — will be the highlight of the occasion.

The full-day conclave will have different segments including a panel discussion on North-East Sports and Infrastructure.

Discussing the traditional sports of the North-East will be Jayanta Talukdar, Olympic archer, boxer Sarita Devi, gold medalist at World Championship, and Lalnghinglova Hmar (Tetea), secretary, Mizoram Football Association.

There will also be a discussion on how to make North-East the sports hub of India. Bhaichung Bhutia, former Indian football captain, Satish K Sarhadi, Director - SAI, RC Guwahati, Kothajit Singh, India hockey player, and M. C. Mary Kom, Olympic bronze medallist will share their views.

Other attendees include Robert Romawia Royte (Mizoram Sports Minister), Bimal Bora (Assam Sports Minister), Larsing Ming Sawyan (President, Meghalaya Football Association), Abu Metha (Associate Vice President, Athletics Federation of India and Secretary General, Nagaland Olympic Association).

The Conclave will be held in association with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations Assam, IOC, SBI and LIC India. Readers can follow the Conclave live on the Sporstar website.

The first edition of the Sportstar Sports Conclave was held in July in Kerala.