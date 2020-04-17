PlayItSafe - Sports stars advise caution during the lockdown

With the nation-wide lockdown further extended to May 3, it is imperative for us to remain indoors and practice social distancing to reduce the impact of the coronavirus.

Sportstar has collaborated with leading members of the sporting world, from Minister of state for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, to cricketing legend Kapil Dev, to chess wizard Viswanathan Anand and , who have all urged the public to remain indoors and play it safe.

"As a country, we are putting all our might to contain the corona pandemic. I urge all of you to strictly follow the lockdown. Stay home, stay safe," says Kiren Rijiju, Minister of state for Youth Affairs and Sports.

The legendary Kapil Dev, who captained India to the iconic 1983 World Cup title, says: "These are hard times, but our strength can help us come out of hardship. I pray with all my heart that your efforts don't go to waste"

Viswanathan Anand, who has been forced to stay back in Germany owing to the lockdown, says this is a very crucial time frame: "Like in chess, you need more patience at this halfway stage."

Former India cricketer and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stressed on the need to be careful and patient at a time like this. "This is a tough time for all of us, not just in West Bengal or India. It's the same for the entire world. Stay healthy and stay home. Be careful, be patient, and most important, play it safe," he says.

Indian paddler, Sathiyan Gnanasekharan, urges the public to make the most of this time by spending quality time with your loved ones. "I finally have time to spend with my mother and family. It has been a blessing in disguise and it's the first time I have been at home for so long in almost a decade," he says.