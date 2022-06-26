More Sports More Sports Sportstar's South Sports Conclave: Panels and full list of panelists Sportstar will host the first-ever South Sports Conclave on June 28 in Chennai, where a host of speakers will discuss key issues pertaining to the sports ecosystem in the region. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 26 June, 2022 19:55 IST Sportstar is hosting its first-ever South Sports Conclave. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 26 June, 2022 19:55 IST The Sportstar South Sports Conclave on June 28 will present a series of specially curated conversations on how to improve the existing infrasturcture, scouting, training and governance at Chennai. The event also highlights inspriring success stories and provides a rare opportunity to get an insider's view on South India's vision for sports development, the role of the government in promoting sports and more.RELATED | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to deliver keynote address at Sportstar's first-ever South Sports Conclave Speakers at the Conclave:Chess and ChennaiViswanathan Anand (five-time World chess champion) in conversation with RB Ramesh (Chess coach)Learning from the Chennai Super Kings success storyN Srinivasan (Owner CSK and former BCCI president)Role of high-performance centers in achieving excellence in sportsGlenn MeGrath (MRF Pace Foundation), Bharat Arun (Former India and NCA Coach)Bridging the Olympic/Paralympic gapA Sharath Kamal (India table tennis player), G Sathiyan (India table tennis player), Ramesh Krishnan (Former Indian tennis player), Mariyappan Thangavelu (Paralympic champion)Technology powering sports revolutionRamky S (Promoter Sports Mechanics), Vasanth Bhardwaj (Promoter Tenvic), Dr. Sivaraman Arumugam (Sri Ramachandra institute of Higher Education and Research), Dr. Kevin Cailaud (CIO, Kinvent, A French Health & Sports Tech company Virtual)Hitting the Fastlane with MotorsportsNarain Karthikeyan (former F1 driver), Balakrishna Jayasimha (Executive - Sporting, FMSCI), Armaan Ebrahim (Former F2 driver, Founder, x1 racing league), CS Santosh (Dakar rallyist)Private-Public partnerships for promotion of sportsSiva V Meyyanathan (Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development), V Baskaran (Former India hockey captain), Saumil Majmudar (Founder, Edusports), Ankur Jain (Managing Partner, FIITJEE), Aman Shah (Head of Partnerships, JSW Olympic Programme)Encouraging girls to play in schools and communitiesMithali Raj (Former India cricket captain), Rushmi Chakravarthy (former India tennis player), Dr. Anjali Chopra (MBA Sports Management, K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management), Alisha Abdullah (Indian motorsport driver)Taking cricket to the Tamil Nadu hinterlandsDivakar Vasu, M Senthilnathan, Sunil Subramaniam Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :