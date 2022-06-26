Sportstar's South Sports Conclave: Panels and full list of panelists

The Sportstar South Sports Conclave on June 28 will present a series of specially curated conversations on how to improve the existing infrasturcture, scouting, training and governance at Chennai.

The event also highlights inspriring success stories and provides a rare opportunity to get an insider's view on South India's vision for sports development, the role of the government in promoting sports and more.

RELATED | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to deliver keynote address at Sportstar's first-ever South Sports Conclave

Speakers at the Conclave:

Chess and Chennai

Viswanathan Anand (five-time World chess champion) in conversation with RB Ramesh (Chess coach)

Learning from the Chennai Super Kings success story

N Srinivasan (Owner CSK and former BCCI president)

Role of high-performance centers in achieving excellence in sports

Glenn MeGrath (MRF Pace Foundation), Bharat Arun (Former India and NCA Coach)

Bridging the Olympic/Paralympic gap

A Sharath Kamal (India table tennis player), G Sathiyan (India table tennis player), Ramesh Krishnan (Former Indian tennis player), Mariyappan Thangavelu (Paralympic champion)

Technology powering sports revolution

Ramky S (Promoter Sports Mechanics), Vasanth Bhardwaj (Promoter Tenvic), Dr. Sivaraman Arumugam (Sri Ramachandra institute of Higher Education and Research), Dr. Kevin Cailaud (CIO, Kinvent, A French Health & Sports Tech company Virtual)

Hitting the Fastlane with Motorsports

Narain Karthikeyan (former F1 driver), Balakrishna Jayasimha (Executive - Sporting, FMSCI), Armaan Ebrahim (Former F2 driver, Founder, x1 racing league), CS Santosh (Dakar rallyist)

Private-Public partnerships for promotion of sports

Siva V Meyyanathan (Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development), V Baskaran (Former India hockey captain), Saumil Majmudar (Founder, Edusports), Ankur Jain (Managing Partner, FIITJEE), Aman Shah (Head of Partnerships, JSW Olympic Programme)

Encouraging girls to play in schools and communities

Mithali Raj (Former India cricket captain), Rushmi Chakravarthy (former India tennis player), Dr. Anjali Chopra (MBA Sports Management, K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management), Alisha Abdullah (Indian motorsport driver)

Taking cricket to the Tamil Nadu hinterlands

Divakar Vasu, M Senthilnathan, Sunil Subramaniam