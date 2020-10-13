SFI stresses on complete adherence to SOPs as swimmers return to pool

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has said that the swimmers and other stakeholders must adhere to the SOPs laid down by the sports ministry to ensure a safe return for the sport. It also indicated that strict action will be taken against swimmers, who violate the SOPs.

However, the federation ruled out the possibility of conducting any competition in the country unless the pools are reopened for training in all the states.

“The swimming pools will open with strict SOPs in place and we cannot deviate from the SOPs by even one percent. Already our swimmers have been affected by the six months break due to COVID-19,” said RN Jayaprakash, president, SFI.

“So we can’t take the SOPs for granted. We can’t falter in anyway. We will speak to state units to implement the SOPs strictly. We will recommend strict action who deviates from the SOPs.”

The SFI also announced its partnership with Australian Sports Education and Consultancy Company, MoreGold led by Wayne Goldsmith for Coach Education and Certification. The partnership is part of the long-term strategic road map launched by SFI, aiming to create success stories at the 2022 Asian Games, Commonwealth Games leading up to the 2024 & 2028 Olympic Games.

The restriction on swimming pools were in place since March 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.