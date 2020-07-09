More Sports More Sports Swiss gymnastics team boss suspended during bullying inquiry The federation fired two rhythmic gymnastics coaches last month after investigating allegations by former athletes of physical and verbal intimidation. AP BERN (SWITZERLAND) 09 July, 2020 10:04 IST Representative Image: Training for the Swiss rhythmic gymnastics team was shut down two weeks ago after coaches Iliana Dineva and Aneliya Stancheva from Bulgaria were fired. - GETTY IMAGES AP BERN (SWITZERLAND) 09 July, 2020 10:04 IST Amid turmoil after claims of a bullying culture, Switzerland’s gymnastics federation suspended its head of elite sport during an external inquiry.The federation fired two rhythmic gymnastics coaches last month after investigating allegations by former athletes of physical and verbal intimidation.The decision on Wednesday to suspend elite performance head Felix Stingelin from duty was taken both to protect him during the inquiry and to allow his department to continue work, the governing body said.“We deeply regret that this temporary measure has become necessary,” Erwin Grossenbacher, the Swiss gymnastics federation president, said in a statement.READ| Denmark withdraws as host of 2021 Artistic worlds due to COVID-19 The Swiss team led by Stingelin won its first Olympic gymnastics medal in 20 years at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Guilia Steingruber took bronze in women’s vault.Training for the Swiss rhythmic gymnastics team was shut down two weeks ago after coaches Iliana Dineva and Aneliya Stancheva from Bulgaria were fired. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.