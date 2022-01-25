More Sports More Sports Former Olympic gymnastic champion dies after COVID-19 infection The Hungarian Olympic Committee and the country's gymnastics federation issued a joint statement confirming the death of Csollany, who won a gold medal in the men's rings competition at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. AP Budapest 25 January, 2022 09:11 IST FILE PHOTO: Szilveszter Csollany of Hungary during the Goodwill Games in Brisbane on August 30, 2001. - AFP AP Budapest 25 January, 2022 09:11 IST Former Olympic gymnastic champion Szilveszter Csollany died on Monday at the age of 51 after spending weeks hospitalized with COVID-19, Hungarian sports officials said.The Hungarian Olympic Committee and the country's gymnastics federation issued a joint statement confirming the death of Csollany, who won a gold medal in the men's rings competition at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He also won silver in 1996 in Atlanta and a world championship gold in 2002.READ | Women's Asia Cup: India thrashes Singapore 9-1 to enter semis He was a six-time medalist at the European gymnastics championships, and the recipient of Hungary's “Sportsman of the Year” award in 2000 and 2002.Csollany had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since early December, and spent several weeks on a ventilator. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :