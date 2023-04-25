More Sports

Pogacar ‘lucky’ to only fracture wrist in crash

Slovenian Pogacar, who won the event in 2021, underwent surgery in Genk to treat a scaphoid fracture after being involved in a crash with EF Education–EasyPost’s Mikkel Honore.

Reuters
Liège  25 April, 2023 10:08 IST
Liège  25 April, 2023 10:08 IST
Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar.

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar. | Photo Credit: AP

Slovenian Pogacar, who won the event in 2021, underwent surgery in Genk to treat a scaphoid fracture after being involved in a crash with EF Education–EasyPost’s Mikkel Honore.

Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar said he was lucky to suffer only a fractured wrist when he crashed out of the Liege-Bastogne-Liege race in Belgium on Sunday.

Slovenian Pogacar, who won the event in 2021, underwent surgery in Genk to treat a scaphoid fracture after being involved in a crash with EF Education–EasyPost’s Mikkel Honore.

Also Read
No Russians, Belarusians expected at swimming worlds in July

UAE Team Emirates’ medical director Adrian Rotunno said his recovery would take approximately six weeks but Pogacar said the incident could have been much worse.

“I am lucky it (is) just a broken wrist, considering the crazy crash that happened,” Pogacar said on Instagram on Monday. “I really wish the best recovery to @mikkelhonore who went down way harder than me.”

Pogacar’s injury setback could affect his preparations for this year’s Tour de France, which begins on July 1.

Honore also felt lucky to escape without major injury.

“I have a concussion and some road rash, but am just really happy that nothing worse happened, since it was a really high-speed crash,” he posted on social media.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Climate activists disrupt Snooker World Championships, ruin baize

Boxer Sarita Devi on challenges of insurgency, helping young athletes and more | Sportstar Conclave

Why are India’s female boxers more successful at the world level than the men? Bhaskar Bhatt weighs in

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

National Games 2022, Closing Ceremony in pictures: Cultural programmes mark end of the Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us