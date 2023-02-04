More Sports

Tamil Thalaivas extends contract of coach Ashan Kumar

Team Sportstar
04 February, 2023 10:13 IST
Tamil Thalaivas coach Ashan Kumar.

Tamil Thalaivas coach Ashan Kumar.

Tamil Thalaivas has extended the contract of its coach Ashan Kumar, who will be at the helm until 2025.

The former India international’s calm approach when dealing with tricky situations worked wonders with his wards. He felt that by easing their nerves and showing them respect, he could bring the best out of them.

The 61-year-old from Haryana’s Bhiwani district is an well experienced coach and had successful stints with Iran and South Korea - the finalists of the 2018 Asian Games.

