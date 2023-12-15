With Paris Olympics in sight, elite runners start favourites in Kolkata marathon

While aiming to win Sunday’s Tata Steel Kolkata 25K race, leading international runners, including Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw and Kenya’s Betty Chepkemoi Kibet, expressed their desire to do well in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Making her debut at the 25K, Yehualaw is one of the leading women runners competing here.

“I am ready to give my best and win. My main target will be to do well at the Paris Olympics and it will be a great achievement,” said Yehualaw, who is second on the world all-time list in the half-marathon with a time of 1:03:51 set in 2021, on Friday.

READ | Hyderabad half-marathon: Ramesh win’s men title, Prajakta clinches women’s crown

Yehualaw tasted her first victory in a major event at the 2022 London Marathon, becoming the youngest-ever female winner of the race.

Kibet and Uganda’s Mercyline Chelangat will be the main challengers for Yehualaw.

Kibet is looking forward to taking part in the 10,000m at the 2024 Olympics. “During my training with the Kenyan military, I hardly got to run. But now with the Kenyan Police, I am able to do so. The Paris Olympics will be my dream and doing well in the 10,000m is my aim,” said Kibet, who has a half-marathon best of 1:06:37.

Chelangat is looking forward to improving upon her third place finish here with 1:21:31 in 2022.

Two-time World championships silver medallist Kenyan Daniel Simiyu Ebenyo, who won the Delhi half-marathon, will be among the top runners in the men’s category.

Another Kenyan Benard Biwott and Ethiopian Haymanot Alew will challenge Ebenyo.