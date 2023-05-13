More Sports

France’s Riner wins 11th judo world title

AFP
DOHA 13 May, 2023 23:08 IST
France’s Teddy Riner celebrates with his gold medal on the podium after the men’s +100Kg final bout at the World Judo Championship in Doha on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP

French judo star Teddy Riner won a record-extending 11th individual judo world championship title in Doha on Saturday, six years after his last.

The 34-year-old beat Russian Inal Tasoev in the +100kg final to become the oldest world champion in history.

“It’s been a long time since I heard the Marseillaise (French national anthem) on a world podium, it feels good,” he said.

Riner dispatched world number one Temur Rakhimov in 30 seconds in the semifinals, but needed over-time to defeat Tasoev by waza-ari.

The man from Guadeloupe, who became the youngest ever men’s world champion in 2007, will bid for a third individual Olympic gold medal on home soil in Paris next year.

Riner last appeared in the world championships in 2017 and missed out last year through injury.

India’s Arun Kumar (men’s 73kg), Avtar Singh (men’s 100kg) and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Tulika Maan (women’s +78kg) exited the competition after defeats in the opening round.

