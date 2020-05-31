'There has to be a way out' - Telengana sports fraternity wants training resumption

The sports fraternity in the state is getting increasingly restless having missed out more than two months of regular training because of the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Their general impression of the situation is that ‘training from home’, which they feel can only ensure some level of fitness but not match-fitness for sure.

Chief national badminton coach P. Gopichand is armed with a new model of training and ready to implement adhering to all the health guidelines. He is even thinking of allocating separate courts for the lead players to start with.

But, he is waiting for clarity as to when he can resume full-length training.

Meanwhile, renowned badminton coach S.M. Arif feels that the state government must take a call soon as in when the athletes could resume outdoor training.

“When so many things like liquor shops, restaurants can be opened, why not stadia? I appeal to the (state) government to allow training sessions immediately. I have been getting complaints from parents of their kids becoming restive. A serious threat to their mental make-up cannot be ruled out if stadia continue to be closed,” he said.

World championship bronze medallist and ace shuttler B. Sai Praneeth too feels it is time they start training.

“We cannot just go on with this work-from-home training. There has to be a way out as early as possible,” he says.

Former India football captain Victor Amalraj points out that when many other states have already opened the stadiums, Telangana should also do the same.

“There are always guidelines to be followed and obviously the coaches and the athletes should be conscious of this and will definitely abide by them for their own and others’ safety,” he said.

Former national champion B. Chetan Anand insists that the break from training cannot be for too long given the cramped tournament schedule of BWF.

Even the Hyderabad Cricket Association's top brass is keen to meet the top officials of the state government and urge them to grant permission to start training as otherwise it would be difficult for the cricketers to cope up with any domestic calendar being finalised in the near future.

Meanwhile, a deputy director of Sports Authority of Telangana State informs that the stadiums might remain closed for another week until fresh instructions are issued.