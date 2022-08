PKL 9: Telugu Titans full players list after auction day 1: Parvesh most expensive buy so far

Telugu Titans Squad 2022: Here’s how Telugu Titans’ team looks after day one of the PKL 9 auction in Mumbai.

The two-day Pro Kabaddi League 9 auction is being held in Mumbai on August 5-6. Here’s the Telugu Titans squad after day one. Retained Young Players: Ankit Beniwal - Raider, Rajnish - Raider Existing New Young Players: Muhammed Shihas S - Defender, Palla Ramakrishna - Defender, Prince - Defender Franchisee Nominated New Young Players: Vinay - Raider, Mohit Pahal - Defender, Mohit - Defender, Nitin - Defender AUCTION BUYS ⦿ Parvesh Bhainswal: INR 62 LAKH

