April 13: Indian sports news wrap of the day

TENNIS

Top seed Australia wriggled past India for a 2-1 victory to top group-A in the Asia-Oceania Junior Davis Cup under-16 boys tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Wednesday.

Bushan Haobam and Rushil Khosla failed to win a set in singles against Charlie Camus and Hayden Jones, but combined well to inspire confidence with a 7-5, 3-6, 10-3 victory in the doubles.

Captain Sajid Lodi pointed out that the singles matches were a lot closer than what the scores may suggest, and that the team was capable of making progress in the knock-out stage in pursuit of one of the three qualification spots for the World Group.

In the quarterfinals, India will play the group-B topper, Iran. Australia will play Singapore.

In the two other quarterfinals, it will be Japan against Vietnam and Korea versus Kazakhstan.

With its second player Kim Se Hyun down with an upset stomach, Korea gave a walkover in the second singles and the doubles, after winning the first rubber through Kim Min Ho.

Korea had already ensured its qualification as the second team behind Japan in group D.

The results (league):

Group-A: Australia bt India 2-1 (Charlie Camus bt Bushan Haobam 6-3, 6-3; Hayden Jones bt Rushil Khosla 6-1, 7-6(4); Hayden & Hugh Winter lost to Bushan & Rushil 5-7, 6-3, [3-10]); Pakistan bt Indonesia 2-1 (Bilal Asim bt Alhdito Kurniawan 6-2, 6-3; Huzaifa Khan bt Muhammad Djufri 6-3, 6-3; Hamid Israr & Huzaifa lost to Jaifal Kanahaya & Alhdito Kurniawan 6-3, 2-6, [5-10]).

Group-B: Iran bt Singapore 2-1; Malaysia bt Syria 3-0.

Group-C: Kazakhstan bt Thailand 2-1; Vietnam bt Sri Lanka 2-1.

Group-D: Japan bt Hong Kong 3-0; Uzbekistan bt Korea 2-1.

- Kamesh Srinivasan