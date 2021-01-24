Marin and Axelsen win successive titles in Bangkok

Spain's Carolina Marin and Viktor Axelsen from Denmark on Sunday claimed their second Thailand Open badminton singles titles in a fortnight.

Axelsen was a commanding force against his compatriot Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in the men's final in Bangkok.

The reigning Olympic champion, Marin beat the number one seeded Tai Tzu-ying for the second time in two weeks.

The 27-year-old Spaniard, went into the final without losing a single game across the both tournaments.

In stiff contest unlike the first final last week, Marin claimed the first game 21-19.

Tzu-ying lost confidence early in the second set, as a dangerous Marin went into the overdrive to take the second set 21-17 despite the Taiwanese star's best efforts to save four match points.

"I feel extremely happy. Two victories in two weeks, it's an amazing way to start the year," said Marin.

"I said to myself and my team that for 2021 I was going to be a new player, with a new mindset with more focus on the game."

Tai acknowledged her opponent's superior pace.

"I couldn't control myself from making unforced errors," she said.

27-year-old Axelsen on the other hand blew away his fellow countryman, Vittinghus by taking the first set 21-11.

The 42nd ranked Vittinghus made the tournament from the reserves list and had to reschedule his flight home because he had not anticipated a finals berth.

Axelsen took control of most rallies throughout the 40-minute clash.

He accelerated in the second set 21-7 and said there would be low key celebrations.

"I'm going to stay at the hotel and talk to my family, my baby girl at home and that's what's on the menu tonight," he said.

The finale -- the Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals -- kicks off on Wednesday at the Impact Arena and will be contested by the top eight of each discipline.