More Sports More Sports Three NZ Olympians test positive for COVID-19 in Canada - reports Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous, both 20, won bronze medals in snowboarding and freestyle skiing respectively at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang. Reuters 30 December, 2021 14:17 IST The athletes were preparing for the Dec. 30-Jan. 1 World Cup events in Calgary, Canada and have reported mild symptoms, New Zealand's 1News said. (Representative Image) Reuters 30 December, 2021 14:17 IST New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Nico Porteous and his older brother Miguel have tested positive for COVID-19 five weeks before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, local media reported on Thursday.READ: Neeraj Chopra: Breaching 90m will put me in list of world’s best throwers Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous, both 20, won bronze medals in snowboarding and freestyle skiing respectively at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.The athletes were preparing for the Dec. 30-Jan. 1 World Cup events in Calgary, Canada and have reported mild symptoms, New Zealand's 1News said.The Beijing Games begin on Feb. 4. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :