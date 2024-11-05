Controversy erupts as East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting officials endorse TMC candidate

A fresh controversy has erupted in West Bengal, with office bearers of prominent football clubs in Kolkata publicly endorsing Sanat Dey, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from the Naihati Assembly seat in the by-polls scheduled on November 13.

An office bearer of the Indian Football Association (IFA) is also seen putting his weight behind the TMC candidate in the video shared on social media by the State’s ruling party.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari called the move “unprecedented and unethical” and wrote to Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya seeking his intervention.

The Trinamool Congress took to social media sharing a video of officials of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting Club endorsing the candidature of Sanat Dey.

Our MLA Candidate, Shri Sanat Dey's love for football is known to everyone in Naihati.



Be it Mohun Bagan, East Bengal or Mohammedan Sporting Club, his immense contribution towards maintaining a healthy sporting culture in Naihati is appreciated by them all!

“Our MLA Candidate, Shri Sanat Dey’s love for football is known to everyone in Naihati. Be it Mohun Bagan, East Bengal or Mohammedan Sporting Club, his immense contribution towards maintaining a healthy sporting culture in Naihati is appreciated by them all!” the party posted on X from its official handle.

In the 78-second video, Debarata Sarkar, who is associated with the East Bengal Club, Debasish Dutta of Mohun Bagan Club and Md Kamaruddin of Mohammedan Sporting Club are seen endorsing Sanat Dey.

The video, endorsed by the State’s ruling party also features IFA secretary Anirban Dutta, who is seen heaping praises on the candidate.

All three clubs – East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting Club – are century-old football clubs of Kolkata with huge fanbases across the State and the development has evoked strong reactions from the sporting fraternity.

Legendary footballer Shyam Thapa was among many former sportspersons who said that it was not correct to mix sports and politics and that football clubs should not endorse candidates of any political party.

“There is nothing more unfortunate than this. How can clubs endorse a candidate of any political party,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

The Trinamool Congress leadership, however, did not see anything wrong in the endorsement.

“If someone is a deft sports organiser, what is the harm in endorsing him? If AIFF (All India Football Federation) president Kalyan Chaubey can contest elections as a BJP candidate, then what is wrong here,” senior TMC leader and Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim said.

Chaubey had contested elections as a BJP candidate from Maniktala Assembly seat earlier this year and lost to TMC’s Supti Pandey.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has described the “brazen political endorsement by people holding important administrative positions in sporting clubs and governing bodies” as “outright unsportsmanlike and also in violation of the code of conduct for such sporting institutions”.

The BJP leader has urged the Union Sports Minister to take cognizance of the matter, conduct an enquiry and take appropriate action for the violation of the code of conduct.

Elections to six Assembly seats — Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC) and Madarihat (ST) in West Bengal — will be held on November 13. Five constituencies are located in south Bengal and Madarihat is the only constituency located in north Bengal.