March 29: Indian sports news wrap

Here are all the Indian sporting news of the day:

Shooting

Vijayveer Sidhu and Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar took turns to top the 25-metre centre pistol event in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy.



Vijayveer topped the second trials with 581, after having finished third in the first trial with 582.

National selection trials: Sameer ousts Anish in 25-metre rapid fire pistol



Viay Kumar who had topped the first trial with 585, could muster only 571 for the 20th spot in the second trial.

The results:



Men’s 25m centre fire pistol:



Trial- 2: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 581; 2. Sib Kumar Ghosh 581; 3. Gurpreet Singh 576.



Trial- 1: 1. Vijay Kumar 585; 2. Omkar Singh 584; 3. Vijayveer Sidhu 582.

Weightlifting

Arunachal Pradesh’s Kojum Taba created a new National record in snatch on his way to win the men’s 102kg crown in the National weightlifting championships at the KIIT University campus in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Kojum’s snatch performance was two kg more than the previous National record of 151kg. He totaled 345kg to beat Vikas Thakur, who has qualified for the Commonwealth Games in 96kg, by four kg.

Bihar’s Bhola Singh (snatch 126kg, clean and jerk 150kg, total 276kg) set three records to pocket the youth gold medal.

Harcharan Singh (snatch 151kg, total 319kg) of Rajasthan rewrote two records to take the junior crown.

Krityga Panwar of Uttar Pradesh claimed the women’s 81kg gold with an aggregate of 203kg.

Ch. Srilakshmi of Andhra Pradesh created three records (81kg, 104kg, 185kg) on her way to win the youth title. She also bagged the junior title.

The results (seniors only):

Men: 102kg: 1. Kojum Taba (Aru) snatch 153kg, clean and jerk 192kg, total 345kg; 2. Vikas Thakur (SSCB) 148kg, 193kg, 341kg; 3. Sachin Mehmi (SSCB) 148kg, 185kg, 333kg.

Women: 81kg: 1. Krityga Panwar (UP) 92kg, 111kg, 203kg; 2. Vanshita Verma (Chd) 87kg, 114kg, 201kg; 3. Pooja Yadav (UP) 88kg, 110kg, 198kg.