March 30: Indian sports news wrap

Here are all the Indian sporting news of the day:

Archery:

Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini, Rajat Chauhan and Mohan Bhardwaj among men and Avneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar and Raginee Marko among women finished as the top ranked archers in the compound selection trials which concluded at Sonipat on Wednesday.

National champion Priyansh, Bhagwan Das, C. Srither and Sangampreet Bisla were the next quartet among men. Pragati, Srishti Singh, Madhura Dhamangaonkar and triple World championships silver medallist V. Jyothi Surekha finished between fifth and eighth among women.

Like the recurve archers, the compound archers also went through a robust selection process, which tested their consistency in getting high scores as well as performance through several elimination rounds.

The selection was done for the four World Cups, World Games and Asian Games. The top four will participate in the first three World Cups and the Asian Games, while the bottom four will take part in the fourth World Cup. The top two will compete in the World Games.

Archers can be replaced in case anyone experiences a drop in performance in the first three World Cups.

- by Y.B. Sarangi

Weightlifting

Lovepreet Singh rewrote three National records in his men's 109kg title win in the National weightlifting championships at the KIIT University campus in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Services lifter Lovepreet set a snatch record of 162kg, a clean and jerk mark of 188kg and a new total of 350kg to record a comfortable victory.

Ch. Pushpendra Singh of Uttar Pradesh set new records in snatch (135kg) and total (292kg) to take the junior crown.

B.N. Usha of Railways aggregated 203kg to snatch the top honour in women's 87kg.

Yogita Khedekar claimed all three records (snatch 77kg, clean and jerk 97kg, total 174kg) to win the junior women's 87kg gold medal.

M. Martina Devi established new marks in snatch (77kg), clean and jerk (95kg) and total (172kg) to bag the youth women's crown in +81kg.