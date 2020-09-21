More Sports More Sports Tokyo 2020 consulting firm paid around USD 370,000 to Diack's son: report French prosecutors had been looking into whether Black Tidings, now-defunct consulting firm, paid the Papa Massata Diack to influence former IOC Member Lamine Diack. Reuters 21 September, 2020 14:10 IST The French investigation into Lamine Diack (in picture) began in 2015 when Britain’s Sebastian Coe took over from the 86-year-old Senegalese as IAAF president. - Getty Images Reuters 21 September, 2020 14:10 IST A consulting firm for Tokyo's Olympic bid committee paid around $370,000 to the son of Lamine Diack, once one of the world's most powerful sports officials, around the time Japan was picked to host the 2020 Games, Kyodo News reported on Monday.The report comes amid French investigations into the former head of Tokyo's bid committee, Tsunekazu Takeda, for approving around $2 million in payments to Black Tidings, a now-defunct consulting firm in Singapore.The report said the findings, based on a review of financial documents as well as reporting by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and several media organisations including Kyodo, may shed light on what happened to the $2 million.Black Tidings made multiple transfers to Diacks son, Papa Massata Diack, including some paid into a personal account and others transferred to his company, the report said. The combined total was around $370,000, it said.Papa Massata Diack told Kyodo that the payments were not related to the Tokyo Olympics. He declined further comment in an e-mail to Reuters. Former IAAF head Lamine Diack sentenced to two years in prison French prosecutors had been looking into whether Black Tidings paid the younger Diack to influence the father, who was a member of the International Olympic Committee and believed to control votes among African members.Takeda resigned last year due to the scandal, admitting to the payments while denying wrongdoing.The Kyodo report said he denied any knowledge of money transfers from Black Tidings.“At the time, I did not know anything that happened after (making the payment to the consulting firm),” he said.Reuters could not immediately contact Takeda for comment.The older Diack, former head of world athletics' governing body, was convicted in France on Wednesday for corruption in relation to a Russian doping scandal.The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the government planning to host the games next year instead. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.