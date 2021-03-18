More Sports More Sports Tokyo 2020 main organising bodies to discuss spectators on Saturday: reports The meeting will be held by the five main parties involved in Tokyo 2020. Reuters 18 March, 2021 18:23 IST The meeting will happen to discuss whether to allow overseas spectators for the marquee event- AP Reuters 18 March, 2021 18:23 IST Organisers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, including local government officials and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), plan to hold a meeting on Saturday and discuss whether to allow overseas spectators, Kyodo News reported on Thursday.The meeting will be held by the five main parties involved in Tokyo 2020, including Tokyo organisers, the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the central government of Japan, the report said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.