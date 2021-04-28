Tokyo 2020 Playbook: Athletes to wear masks at most times; participants not to visit tourist areas

All the participants at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which have been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus, must fully adhere to all rules posted in the Games playbook, including not visiting any tourist areas, shops, restaurants, bars or gyms, Olympic organisers said on Wednesday.

The latest edition of the playbooks sets out strict coronavirus countermeasures, including that Olympic participants must keep their interaction with non-Games participants to a minimum.

The playbook further said that all athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympics must wear face masks at all times except when eating, drinking, sleeping, training or competing. It added that all people visiting Japan for the Games were required to have a smartphone and to download two apps for health reporting and contact tracing. Athletes will receive a Samsung smartphone, it said.