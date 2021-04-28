More Sports More Sports Tokyo 2020 Playbook: Athletes to wear masks at most times; participants not to visit tourist areas The latest edition of the Tokyo Olympics Playbook sets out strict coronavirus countermeasures, including that Olympic participants must keep their interaction with non-Games participants to a minimum. Reuters Tokyo 28 April, 2021 20:47 IST The latests version of the Tokyo Olympics playbook also states that all people visiting Japan for the Games were required to have a smartphone and to download two apps for health reporting and contact tracing. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters Tokyo 28 April, 2021 20:47 IST All the participants at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which have been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus, must fully adhere to all rules posted in the Games playbook, including not visiting any tourist areas, shops, restaurants, bars or gyms, Olympic organisers said on Wednesday.The latest edition of the playbooks sets out strict coronavirus countermeasures, including that Olympic participants must keep their interaction with non-Games participants to a minimum.RELATED| Athletes to get daily COVID tests in Tokyo, spectator decision by June The playbook further said that all athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympics must wear face masks at all times except when eating, drinking, sleeping, training or competing. It added that all people visiting Japan for the Games were required to have a smartphone and to download two apps for health reporting and contact tracing. Athletes will receive a Samsung smartphone, it said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.