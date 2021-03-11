No decision yet on foreign fan ban, says Tokyo Olympics president Hashimoto

Tokyo Olympics president Seiko Hashimoto denied media reports on Thursday that a decision had already been made to bar foreign spectators from attending the Tokyo Summer Games.

Hashimoto said the issue is still under discussion and that a final decision will be made by the start of Olympic torch relay which begins on March 25th.

Many unsourced reports for several weeks in Japan, citing unnamed officials, say that the decision has already been made to keep fans from abroad out of the country.

"There have been reports about whether to allow overseas fans, as if it has already been decided. After last week's five-party meeting, discussions are still ongoing among the stakeholders and we haven't made a decision yet.

"We will hold another round of a five-party meeting to make the final decision before the torch relay starts on March 25," Hashimoto said.

Japan has controlled COVID-19 better than most places with about 8,500 deaths attributed to the virus. Several IOC members have reminded the 2020 Tokyo Games organisers about the negative consequences of banning overseas fans from attending the postponed games that open in just over four months.