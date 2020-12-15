More Sports More Sports Tokyo Olympics: A third of Japanese want Summer Games cancelled, reveals poll A third of Japanese residents want the Tokyo Olympics to be scrapped amid fears that an influx of foreign arrivals may cause a further spike in COVID-19 cases, a poll by public broadcaster NHK showed on Tuesday. Reuters 15 December, 2020 07:14 IST As Japan grapples with a third wave of Covid-19 infections, the NHK poll, conducted from Dec. 11-13, showed 32% of respondents wanted the Summer Games to be cancelled entirely. - REUTERS Reuters 15 December, 2020 07:14 IST A third of Japanese residents want the Tokyo Olympics to be scrapped amid fears that an influx of foreign arrivals may cause a further spike in COVID-19 cases, a poll by public broadcaster NHK showed on Tuesday.The Japanese government and International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided in March to postpone the 2020 Olympics by a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, with the global showpiece now slated to take place from July 23-Aug. 8.But as Japan grapples with a third wave of infections, the NHK poll, conducted from Dec. 11-13, showed 32% of respondents wanted the Summer Games to be cancelled entirely. Leander Paes eyes Olympic medal in 2021 Only 27% said they should go ahead as scheduled while 31% favoured another delay.According to an NHK poll in October, 40% said the Olympics should be held as planned with only 23% favouring cancellation and 25% preferring further postponement. Phelps says world records unlikely in Tokyo While Japan has avoided the vast number of infections and deaths seen in many other countries across the world, a recent resurgence in cases has forced the government to re-introduce steps such as requesting bars and restaurants to close early.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday suspended a much-criticised travel subsidy programme to help contain mounting case numbers as his approval rating plummets over his handling of the pandemic. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.