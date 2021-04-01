More Sports More Sports Tokyo Games organisers say Osaka torch relay cancellation is not true The organising committee city will work closely with Osaka to make a decision as soon as possible and announce it swiftly, it said in an emailed comment to Reuters. Reuters TOKYO 01 April, 2021 18:32 IST Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier said the Osaka relay had been cancelled-AP Reuters TOKYO 01 April, 2021 18:32 IST Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Thursday it was not true they and Osaka officials had decided to cancel the torch relay in the city this month amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.The organising committee city will work closely with Osaka to make a decision as soon as possible and announce it swiftly, it said in an emailed comment to Reuters.ALSO READ | Osaka governor wants to cancel Olympic torch relay legs in areaJapanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier said the Osaka relay had been cancelled. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.